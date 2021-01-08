Everything you need to know about Verzuz, including the latest battle with Ashanti, Keyshia Cole

Verzuz, the webcast series born out of quarantine earlier this year, has grown into must-see appointment viewing for music fans thanks to its nostalgia factor and behind-the-scenes appeal.

The series, created in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic by legendary producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, began as a virtual DJ battle but has since evolved to a range of different musical styles, including R&B, hip-hop, gospel and dancehall.

The Verzuz battles, featuring two musical artists who duke it out with songs, was off to a strong start by kicking off its second season in November with Jeezy and Gucci Mane before running into COVID-19 related issues with another matchup: Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

The legendary duo was set to join forces next in a highly anticipated battle, but postponed after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after pushing Ashanti and Cole's battle to a later date, "Verzuz" hostedBay Area legends E-40 and Too Short went head-to-head on Dec. 19.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole vs. COVID-19

Though fans have hoped for a battle between the two R&B artists for a while, it looks like they'll have to wait a little longer.

The original date was set for Dec. 12, but the show announced it would be rescheduling because Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process," read a post from the official "Verzuz" account. "

Ashanti, 40, assured her fans on social media that she was "ok and not in any pain" and was working with "Verzuz" and Apple Music to see if it would be possible for her to continue the battle virtually from home.

The show was postponed for Jan. 9, but again, was postponed the day prior due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we'll be going back to separate locations for a bit," Verzuz announced on their Instagram page.

A new date for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has not been set yet, but the announcement promised it would be "coming soon." The two collaborated on a song in 2012, titled "Woman to Woman."

Gucci Mane, Jeezy address beef in Season 2 premiere

During the head-to-head event, Gucci Mane, 40, played his 2012 diss track "Truth" about fatally shooting Jeezy's friend Pookie Loc, which prompted Jeezy, 43, to stand up and explain why the pair were doing the battle.

"When I said I wanted to do this (expletive) for the culture, that's what I wanted to do... I brought you here to show you the world care about what the (expletive) we got going on, because we are the culture," Jeezy said.

Jeezy also shouted out King Von, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and other rappers who died from gun violence before starting his own track, "Get Ya Mind Right."

The two rappers reunited to perform their collaboration "Icy" for the first time in years to end the battle.

The battle, which also featured a video appearance from Stacey Abrams, garnered plenty of reactions from viewers on social media, with more than 1.5 million people tuning into last night's IG live.

How Timbaland, Swizz Beatz started Verzuz

The series was created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who were the first stars to participate during an Instagram Live broadcast in March.

During an interview with GQ published Thursday, the stars explained how the series was born after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shut down clubs, leading people to look for things to entertain themselves with online – and people ate it up. GQ reports more than 20,000 people tuned in for the first swapping of stories and songs, which led the series to have its own official page and following participants.

Speaking to The Associated Press in April, Timbaland explained the lineup process.

“Me and Swizz sit down and we really kind of curate the matches well. We try to do the unpredictable, not what people predict. And that comes with a lot of work on me and Swizz’s part," he said. "We have to make a lot of phone calls to get these celebrations lined up. It’s a process.”

Originally, Verzuz included artists streaming in live from separate locations with two 10-song rounds. In May, in order to ensure better video quality, the battles were filmed live from the same location.

Though no official winner is called at the end of the night, usually viewers share their own picks on social media.

Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg and more artists have participated

Some of the most notable early battles have included T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott and Nelly vs. Ludacris. Teddy Riley and Babyface's first attempt at their much-hyped battle was derailed by audio issues, but they didn't miss a beat during their rematch, with more than 500,000 people tuning in.

Alicia Keys and John Legend took part in a Juneteenth celebration version of the series, and even more attention-grabbing lineups followed later in quarantine, including DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz and Brandy vs. Monica.

And after a short break following Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle's "Auntie-chella" battle in September, the series returned in Novembr for Season 2, kicking it off with Jeezy and Gucci.

How to watch Verzuz

The series streams live on its official Instagram page (@VerzuzTV) as well as on Apple Music. Fans can also listen to the battles on playlists shared on TIDAL, Spotify and Apple Music.

