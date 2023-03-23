Everything we know about Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2023, including dates

Guests gathered at the front gates of Universal Studios Florida waiting for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 to begin. Last year, HHN kicked off Sept. 2 in Orlando and Sept. 8 in Hollywood.

Spring just started, but spooky season can't come soon enough for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights fans, who are getting their first details on this year's after-hours event.

Universal Orlando dropped HHN 2023 dates and opened ticket sales Thursday after teasing for weeks on social media. This year's event will be the Florida resort's longest yet, with 44 nights starting Sept. 1.

"This highly anticipated event will bring guests' worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event," Universal Orlando said in a press release.

Like last year, there will also be five scare zones of free-roaming "gruesome creatures."

HHN dates and details are still to come for Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

Here's everything we know so far about Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

Guests enter a house on opening night of Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What dates are Halloween Horror Nights 2023?

Universal Orlando HHN dates:

Sept. 1-3, 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, 27-30

Oct. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, 31

Universal Studios Hollywood dates haven't been announced yet.

What is the theme of this year's Halloween Horror Nights?

No overarching theme has been announced, but HHN revealed its first haunted house last Halloween.

A Chucky-themed house is coming to both Orlando and Hollywood this fall. Other house and scare zone themes will be revealed in the coming months.

How much is Halloween Horror Nights for one night?

Prices vary by date, but Universal Orlando's single-night HHN tickets start at $79.99, up from last year's starting price of $73.99.

Universal Studios Hollywood's pricing has not been announced, but last year's tickets started at $72.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event that is not included with standard theme park admission.

Each year, Halloween Horror Nights rolls out a host of event-specific treats (and tricks).

How scary is Universal Halloween Horror Nights?

There are plenty of scares, but what's scary to one person may not be to the next, so it's really up to individual thresholds and triggers.

Guests who don't want to be scared can still enjoy the experience by seeking out spoilers and going early, when the sun is still out, among other tricks.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights plays and preys on people's fears, and that's what fans love about it.

What age is appropriate for Halloween Horror Nights?

Both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood warn, Halloween Horror Nights "may be too intense for young children" and are not recommended for children under age 13.

Lil Boo, the jack-o'-lantern, has become an unofficial mascot for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and can be see in various iterations across the property.

What theme park is Halloween Horror Nights at?

Halloween Horror Nights is held at Universal Studios Florida, within Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Does Halloween Horror Nights have rides?

There are no HHN rides, but select attractions are open during the event and usually have shorter lines than during the day.

Eve Chen is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Georgia. You can reach her at echen@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Universal Studios unveils first Halloween Horror Nights dates, details