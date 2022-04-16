Everything you need to know about today’s South Carolina spring football game

Shane Beamer’s second spring at South Carolina is coming to a close.

USC will end its spring season with the annual Garnet and Black game on Saturday under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game and postgame fireworks show conclude what the university has dubbed Big Gamecock Weekend.

Beamer’s Gamecocks are fresh off a 2021 campaign in which they went 7-6 and downed North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Beamer become just the second coach in program history to win a bowl game in his first season as head coach in Columbia.

Here’s everything you need to know for the spring game:

South Carolina spring game format

USC hasn’t released an exact format for what will transpire on Saturday, but Beamer noted it will be closer to a full scrimmage than last year’s altered event. The game is not expected to feature a true four quarters at 15 minutes apiece, but there should be a true scrimmage atmosphere.

Beamer will serve as the “head official” and whistle quarterback sacks dead from behind the line of scrimmage.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White will each oversee a team, while the rest of the coaching staff will be divvied up between the two teams.

Beamer also noted there will be some special teams drills as part of the event.

Garnet and Black spring game rosters

South Carolina hasn’t released rosters for the game ahead of time, but Beamer said he’d planned to split the team into two evenly matched squads.

He, Satterfield and White were scheduled to meet this week to break up the rosters evenly. Beamer did note he’s planning to keep the offensive lines largely together.

It’s expected that all four scholarship quarterbacks — Spencer Rattler, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier and Braden Davis — will get some reps during the contest.

USC alumni flag football game

Before the spring game takes place, the USC Association of Lettermen will host a flag football game for alumni on the north end of Williams-Brice Stadium field. The games begin at 6 p.m. and lasts 45 minutes.

Story continues

Tickets and how to watch, stream South Carolina spring game

When: Saturday, April 16

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, SC

Watch: The game is not on TV but will be streamed through the ESPN app and SEC Network Plus

Tickets: There are no physical tickets. Admission is free

Weather forecast: Will it rain today in Columbia, SC?

There’s an 80% chance of rain closer to lunchtime, according to the National Weather Service, but the forecast improves as the day moves along. On Saturday night, the chance of precipitation is 20%. The temperature will be mid-70s at kickoff and then upper 60s by game’s end.

Big Gamecock Weekend schedule of events

Saturday

Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m.

Track and field Gamecock Invitational, all day

Gamecock Block Party sponsored by Palmetto Shirt Company begins at 10 a.m. on Williams Street

Beach volleyball vs. Florida Gulf Coast at 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m.

Beach volleyball vs. Georgia State at 3 p.m.

Patrick Davis pregame concert begins at 5 p.m. in Gamecock Park

Alumni flag football game begins at 6 p.m. in William-Brice Stadium

Garnet and Black spring game at 7 p.m.

Postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the spring game

South Carolina 2022 football schedule