Everything to know about the Stand Up to Cancer telecast: How to watch, who's performing, and more

Justin Timberlake, Queen Latifah, Ken Jeong, and Elizabeth Banks are just a few of the Hollywood stars coming together to raise funds for the Stand Up to Cancer charity broadcast.

The cancer research charity, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, is hosting its biennial telecast on Saturday, Aug. 19. The hour-long event, titled "How It Started, How It's Going," will feature several special guests — including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — and take a look back at some of its greatest music and comedic performances over the years.

The celebration will also feature in-depth interviews with influential cancer scientists, who will share the progress that's being made in the ongoing fight against the disease, as well as cancer survivors who received support through Stand Up to Cancer's breakthrough health treatments.

Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, and Justin Timberlake

FOX via Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, and Justin Timberlake

Learn more about the telecast — including how to tune in and donate — below.

When is the Stand Up to Cancer telecast?

The celebration will air on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How can I watch the show?

Viewers can tune into the event on over 55 different television and streaming platforms, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, American Heroes Channel, YouTube, AMC+, Aspire TV, AXS, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, ESPN News, Estrella TV, Fight Network, FS2, Galavisión, Game+, HBO, HBO Latino, HD Net, IFC, Jewish Life Television, LATV, MGM+, Ovation, Pluto TV, Scripps News, Spectrum News, Starz, Tubi, and UP TV.

It will also be available on-demand on Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock, Showtime, and more.

Which celebrities are taking part in Stand Up to Cancer this year?

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make a special appearance during this year's broadcast alongside Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet, and Justin Timberlake.

Story continues

Will there be any performances?

Stand Up to Cancer will feature a montage of side-splitting comedy skits and musical performances from previous broadcasts. Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey will all show off their comedic chops, while Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and the Who will once again deliver sensational performances.

How can I donate?

Donations can be made on the Stand Up to Cancer website.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: