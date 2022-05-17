Christine Quinn Will Return For "Selling Sunset" Season 6

Njera Perkins
·2 min read
Selling Sunset: Season 5. (L-R) Chrishell Stause, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Maya Vander and in episode 8 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix &#xa9; 2022
"Selling Sunset" premiered season five just last month, but we're already thinking about what's to come next season and who will still be part of the cast.

On May 17, Us Weekly reported that Christine Quinn confirmed she's "absolutely" returning for season six, despite reports that she parted ways with the Oppenheim Group last month. "The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don't work for the Oppenheim Group," she told the outlet. ". . . Maybe it's a battle of the brokerages."

It's unclear if Quinn's return will be welcomed by the rest of the "Selling Sunset" cast considering where she left off with everyone in season five. But despite missing the reunion special's taping, Quinn shared that she's, at least, on better terms with her former boss, Jason Oppenheim. "We're in a really good place," she added. This comes after Oppenheim's revelation at the reunion, where he noted that there might not be space for Quinn at his company anymore.

After yet another explosive season, "Selling Sunset" will, indeed, be back with more drama soon. Netflix renewed the show for seasons six and seven back in January, and a source told Us Weekly that the cast is "very excited" about the show's future. But don't expect the series to dish out another season so soon. Another source told the outlet that the cast plans to take "a bit of a break" before returning back to work.

Since filming won't start right away, it looks like season six will likely have a 2023 premiere date. But there will be plenty to catch up on following season five's reunion, which revealed Chrishell Stause's new romance with Australian singer G Flip, as well as Oppenheim's unresolved feeling for Stause following their December breakup.

And who knows, maybe season six will even welcome another new face to The Oppenheim Group? We'll just have to wait and see!

