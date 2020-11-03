Penn Badgley Wears The Creepiest Of Face Masks To Announce Return To 'You' Season Three Set

*Warning – this article contains spoilers*
In January, Netflix has announced that You Season 3 is coming to our screens and we don’t know whether to rejoice or lock the front door.
At the end of 2019, fans of the hit thriller series were delighted when the video streaming website released season two on Boxing Day (a late Christmas present?) and treated them to a new creepy storyline, love interests and shocking twists.
In the latest season, Penn Badgley, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg, moved from New York to Los Angeles and fell for a new character named Love Quinn – an aspiring chef who turns out to be not as sweet as her name might suggest. Cue acid trips, the coining of a new, bizarre term to replace ‘I love you’, and a growing appreciation for baked goods.
With erotomania, social media and obsession being key subjects explored in season two, we image season three will pack a punch (and more screen time for Joe's big glass box).
Here’s everything you need to know about You season three:
What happened at the end of You season two?
If you were annoyed that Beck was killed off in season one and Joe came out as a weirdly alluring serial killer, then we're sure season two made up for it.
Joe's ex Candace (who he failed to murder) comes back on the scene looking for vengeance, just when he starts to fall in love with Love. Joe kills off a mafia-type guy named Jasper who is trying to collect a large sum of money from the real Will Bettleheim (whose identity Joe has appropriated after he imprisons bonafide Will in his glass box).
Me rooting for Joe, giving him another chance, thinking he’d be different this time. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/n8MJ0IAwRA— danz. (@_rvbio) December 28, 2019
It's later revealed that Love is a more appropriate match for Joe than anyone could have predicted. Acting as a mirror for Joe's blood-thirsty foibles, she also kills in the name of 'love,' sacrificing both Joe's neighbour Delilah and also Joe's ex Candace, in order to preserve her relationship.
Love's twin brother Forty, who sleuths out all the twisted information about Joe, is also killed (surprisingly not by Joe, but by a policeman).
Confused, much?
In the closing scenes of season two's finale, we flash forward to Joe and a very pregnant Love moving in together in the leafy suburbs. Away from their gory L.A. past, perhaps this peaceful, friendly neighbourhood will inspire some normality for the star-crossed killers? But just as Joe heads out to the pool area in the back yard, he is distracted by something, or rather someone, through a gap in the garden fence.
No one:— TEE (@takundaa_) December 29, 2019
No one AT ALL:
Joe from #YouNetflix: pic.twitter.com/qc5oaZ72ib
As he creeps towards the perimeter, the hole in the wood panels reveals a glimpse of his next door neighbour in all her sun-kissed glory, tanning in a bikini, with her face shrouded by a big sunhat.
And just like that, his stalking instincts kick in and he's at it again. Joe's voiceover explains he's comes to the decision that his destiny in fact, lies with his new neighbour.
'This is exactly where I had to be, to meet you,' he says before the credits run.
Is season three of You confirmed?
You bet it is!
After Netflix released You season two on Boxing Day, the steaming website confirmed on January 14 that season three is in the making.
To announce the news, Netflix tweeted a short clip teasing news of the next season with the caption: ‘See you soon, neighbour. YOU S3 is coming [sic].’
See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P— YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020
The company also posted a rather witty Tweet breaking the news with the caption: ‘Breaking: You will return for a third season. As in, the show. Called You. Not *you*. You know?’
Breaking: You will return for a third season. As in, the show. Called You. Not *you*. You know?— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 14, 2020
Variety reports that the next season will be made up of 10 episodes and is expected to debut in 2021. Co creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are expected to return as executive producers, with Gamble serving as showrunner.
Will the season two cast of You feature in the second series?
Actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti (Love) have been confirmed, reprising their roles in the new season, with more casting to be announced at a later date.
Badgley hinted that season three was on the cards in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!’ the actor said while discussing Love’s evil ways in the season two finale.
When asked to divulge more information on the possibility of a third season, Badgley added: ‘Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?’
On Friday, October 16, Netflix announced that You is adding two new members to the gang: Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle.
Fresh blood joining You Season 3:— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020
Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.
Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv
According to the streaming platform, Grant will play a ‘mum-fluencer’ named Sherry, who ‘appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle’. Meanwhile, VanWinkle will play Cary, a wealthy individual who tries to welcome Joe into his inner circle. Er, that couldn’t be a worse idea, Cary.
What will happen in You season three?
If you’re thinking Joe is about to have an epiphany and leave behind his tendency to bump people off, you might be waiting a long time.
Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Bodies revealed that Joe’s girlfriend Love isn’t as wholesome as one might think, but the Netflix series raised the bar by making the character a serial murderer, of both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).
So, we expect that Joe and Love are going to have a hell of a lot of thinking and regretting to do in season three. To make matters even more complicated, viewers learn that Love is pregnant at the end of season two, so we imagine the killing duo will have to think of how to come to terms with being evil and raising a child.
Gamble recently told Entertainment Weekly: ‘The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children.
‘We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.’
It’s worth noting that season one and two were based on Kepnes novels, but her third book is yet to be released.
What are the new You season three fan theories?
Knowing that Love stalked Joe and killed Delilah and Candace, we’re pretty convinced she’s capable of pretty much anything.
Love wild, but is Joe's perfect match. They both will do anything for the love they want.— David, Bon Vivant (@BluMortality) January 2, 2020
Love killed her husband...and you can't convince me otherwise. She was using ricin (probably got it from Heisenberg) in her food and that's why doctors couldn't figure out what it was https://t.co/6e1Ya9F5dP
As a result, You fans are now convinced that Love killed her first husband, James. While this isn’t suggested outright in the show, fans have taken the fact that James didn’t want kids and died of a mysterious illness, and also that Love has been capable of murder for a while, seeing as she killed their childhood au pair, and deduced that she likely murdered her first husband.
To make things even more complicated, when Joe and Love temporarily split during season two, Love went on to have sex with her ex flame Milo.
While we had our initial doubts that Love was pregnant (she revealed the news she was ‘with child’ at a very crucial moment, just as Joe was about to kill her), she does have a baby bump in the season finale.
However, looking at the timelines, we’re now thinking that the baby’s father could be Milo and not Joe.
@DeffinitionYT— Jeremy Stokes (@JeremyS03668099) January 7, 2020
I have a very strong theory for You season 3 and your thoughts on it. I believe the baby is not Joe's its Milo's. After Love broke up with him she had sex with Milo. Love and Joe didn't get back together until he was getting ready to leave LA in the final episodes
Is Joe's mother alive in You season three?
It’s the question on everyone’s lips, right?
Now we know that Joe had a pretty horrid childhood in an abusive household, murdered his mother’s partner in self-defence and was taken away by a social worker, we’ve been wondering what happened to his mother, Sally.
At the end of season two, several fans were convinced that the neighbour Joe spies on through the fence is, in fact, his mother, which we’re totally buying.
‘YOU’ spoiler 🚨 but I reckon the neighbour at the end of the last ep in season 2 is Joe’s mother— JCR (@_jadecosbieross) January 4, 2020
Is there a trailer for season three of You?
Netflix is yet to release a trailer for season three.
In the meantime, here’s a list of other new TV shows coming to Netflix this year to keep you happy.
When will You series three come to Netflix?
All we know at this point is that the series is returning to our screens in 2021. We'll update this the second we find out more.
Has filming on season three started?
Ahead of season two's release last December, the cast began shooting last February.
The Twitter account See What’s Next posted photos on Twitter of the first season two table read ahead of filming. However, production has since been put on hold due to the Coroanvirus pandemic.
And we’re back! First table read for @YouNetflix Season 2! pic.twitter.com/EmAQA9jkzJ— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) February 15, 2019
Days after Halloween, Netflix confirmed that ‘You’ season three was back in production.
On November 2, the streaming service shared a selfie of Badgley wearing a You-themed face mask on its Twitter account.
We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.— Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020
YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk
‘We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production, [sic]’ the tweet reads.
