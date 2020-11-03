Penn Badgley Wears The Creepiest Of Face Masks To Announce Return To 'You' Season Three Set

From ELLE

*Warning – this article contains spoilers*

In January, Netflix has announced that You Season 3 is coming to our screens and we don’t know whether to rejoice or lock the front door.

At the end of 2019, fans of the hit thriller series were delighted when the video streaming website released season two on Boxing Day (a late Christmas present?) and treated them to a new creepy storyline, love interests and shocking twists.

In the latest season, Penn Badgley, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg, moved from New York to Los Angeles and fell for a new character named Love Quinn – an aspiring chef who turns out to be not as sweet as her name might suggest. Cue acid trips, the coining of a new, bizarre term to replace ‘I love you’, and a growing appreciation for baked goods.

With erotomania, social media and obsession being key subjects explored in season two, we image season three will pack a punch (and more screen time for Joe's big glass box).

Here’s everything you need to know about You season three:

What happened at the end of You season two?

If you were annoyed that Beck was killed off in season one and Joe came out as a weirdly alluring serial killer, then we're sure season two made up for it.

Joe's ex Candace (who he failed to murder) comes back on the scene looking for vengeance, just when he starts to fall in love with Love. Joe kills off a mafia-type guy named Jasper who is trying to collect a large sum of money from the real Will Bettleheim (whose identity Joe has appropriated after he imprisons bonafide Will in his glass box).

It's later revealed that Love is a more appropriate match for Joe than anyone could have predicted. Acting as a mirror for Joe's blood-thirsty foibles, she also kills in the name of 'love,' sacrificing both Joe's neighbour Delilah and also Joe's ex Candace, in order to preserve her relationship.

Love's twin brother Forty, who sleuths out all the twisted information about Joe, is also killed (surprisingly not by Joe, but by a policeman).

Confused, much?

In the closing scenes of season two's finale, we flash forward to Joe and a very pregnant Love moving in together in the leafy suburbs. Away from their gory L.A. past, perhaps this peaceful, friendly neighbourhood will inspire some normality for the star-crossed killers? But just as Joe heads out to the pool area in the back yard, he is distracted by something, or rather someone, through a gap in the garden fence.

As he creeps towards the perimeter, the hole in the wood panels reveals a glimpse of his next door neighbour in all her sun-kissed glory, tanning in a bikini, with her face shrouded by a big sunhat.

And just like that, his stalking instincts kick in and he's at it again. Joe's voiceover explains he's comes to the decision that his destiny in fact, lies with his new neighbour.

'This is exactly where I had to be, to meet you,' he says before the credits run.

Is season three of You confirmed?

You bet it is!

After Netflix released You season two on Boxing Day, the steaming website confirmed on January 14 that season three is in the making.