Everything We Know About You Season 3

Psychological thriller You is set to return to Netflix for a third season next year.

Aside from bookstore manager turned serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) being up to no good, many questions abound about what the new season will hold.

Here’s everything we know so far — from the long list of new cast members to what you can expect to see.

Who is returning

In addition to star Badgley, the upcoming season will also feature Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn — Joe’s latest love interest.

Showrunner Sera Gamble, who is also returning for season 3 alongside co-creator Greg Berlanti, recently teased what fans can expect from the dynamic between Joe and Love.

"He has a baby on the way and Love has moved from that perfect girl that he’s trying to win to the real girl, who’s maybe not exactly what he’s expected … to something much more like a wife," she said on Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast in January.

After appearing in several season 2 episodes, Saffron Burrows will also return in a series regular capacity as Love's mother, Dottie.

Who is joining

Netflix has announced a host of new additions to the You cast for season 3, including former Vampire Diaries star Michaela McManus. Following a brief season 2 appearance, McManus will play Natalie, Joe's "next-door neighbor and subject of his growing fascination," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Shalita Grant has been cast to play Sherry, “a ‘Mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle,” Netflix announced in an October tweet.

At the same time, the streaming service revealed that Travis VanWinkle will also join the cast, playing a wealthy character named Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle. Nashville’s Dylan Arnold will join as troubled college student Theo.

Most recently, Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle will play Marienne, “a smart, no-nonsense librarian who lives in Joe & Love's neighborhood and doesn't let much get by her.”

Actors Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O'Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher will also be joining the cast as recurring guest stars.

What it will be about

Season 3 of You is slated to be slightly different from the first two, which were both based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. Season 1 follows her book of the same name, while season 2 borrowed from the sequel, Hidden Bodies.

Though her third book, You Love Me, is in the works, it isn’t set to hit shelves until April 2021, so it’s unclear how much the season will borrow from her text.

In You Love Me, "Joe Goldberg is back. And he's going to start a family — even if it kills him," a description for the book explains.

"Joe Goldberg is done with cities, done with the muck and the posers, done with Love. Now, he's saying hello to nature, to simple pleasures on a cozy island in the Pacific Northwest. For the first time in a long time, he can just breathe. He gets a job at the local library — he does know a thing or two about books — and that's where he meets her: Mary Kay DiMarco. Librarian. Joe won't meddle, he will not obsess. He'll win her the old fashioned way ... by providing a shoulder to cry on, a helping hand. Over time, they'll both heal their wounds and begin their happily ever after in this sleepy town," it continues.

In September 2019, Kepnes told i News about the contents of the upcoming third book, including Joe’s move to a remote island.

“He moves there for love reasons, for the greater good. But then he discovers there are no murders because they’re all too co-dependent,” she said at the time. “It was an exciting challenge to figure out how to kill people in a place where there’s so much intimacy in the community.”

When it will premiere

Though an official premiere date has not yet been announced, You season 3 is expected to hit Netflix sometime next year.

In November, Netflix confirmed that the show had gone into production amid the current coronavirus pandemic, sharing a photo on Twitter of Badgley wearing a You-themed mask.

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” the tweet read. “YOU Season 3 is back in production.”