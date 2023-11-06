Everything You Should Know About Scalp Oils for a Dry, Itchy Scalp

It’s a serious scalp-changer.

You know that using serums and creams on your skin is a great way to keep moisture levels up, but how the heck are you supposed to tackle an itchy, dry scalp? The answer comes in a little bottle filled with moisture-dense oil. We’re talking about scalp oils, which are formulated specifically to tackle dry scalps and revive dull hair.

This under-the-radar scalp and hair treatment is a bonafide miracle worker with some notable benefits, and it’s pretty simple to work one into your regimen. Keep reading to learn what scalp oils are, how to use them, and which products come recommended by hairstylists.

What Is Scalp Oil?

Scalp oils are oil-based, pre-shampoo hair treatments that are applied directly to your scalp—usually with a little dropper tool—and then massaged gently to disperse. Their primary goal is to moisturize and nourish both your scalp and the roots of your hair, but some are also formulated with ingredients that soothe, clarify, or help stimulate the scalp.

“Constant shampooing, manipulation, and styling can strip away nutrients and cause dryness,” says Brittany Johnson, licensed hairstylist at Mayvenn Hair. “Scalp oiling can help replenish some of that softness.”

She adds that most skin and hair types can benefit from using scalp oil, largely because there are so many different kinds to choose from.

“The biggest factors to think about are how often you’re oiling your scalp, your desired hairstyles—such as whether you’ll be wearing a protective style or want to find an oil that works well with your own hair—and your normal hair and skincare routine.”

How Often Should You Use Scalp Oil?

How often you apply scalp oil treatments depends on a few different factors, notes hairstylist Philip Berkovitz, founder of Philip B Botanicals. “You should consider your hair type, scalp condition, the type of oil you're using, and your personal preferences,” he says.

Here’s what he recommends:

Normal Hair and Scalp: Once weekly

Dry Hair and Scalp: Two to three times weekly

Oily Hair and Scalp: Every two weeks

“If you're using scalp oil specifically to promote hair growth or address specific scalp issues—like dandruff or itchiness—you might consider more frequent application. Two to three times a week may be beneficial for such purposes,” Berkovitz says.

If you're seeking a more intensive treatment, you can apply scalp oil once or twice every week and keep it on overnight for more intensive benefits. Shampoo in the morning.

How to Use Scalp Oil

Using scalp oil is super simple, and you can even make it a little moment of therapeutic self-care.

Step 1: Section Your Hair & Apply

“Using the dropper or your fingertips, apply the oil directly to the scalp in parted sections,” Berkovitz says. “Start at the front and work your way to the back of your head. Focus on areas where you feel your scalp needs the most attention.”

Step 2: Gently Massage for Five Minutes

Gently massage the scalp oil in a circular motion with your fingertips, or use a silicone scalp massager. “The massage helps stimulate blood circulation, which can aid in better absorption of the oil and promote a healthier scalp,” Berkovitz says. Research has shown that routine scalp massages can promote hair growth.

Step 3: Let It Set for 15 to 30 minutes

Let the oil sit on your scalp and hair roots for 15 to 30 minutes. If your hair is also very dry, you can pull the oil through to the mid-shaft and ends. Try not to oversaturate your hair, though.

Step 4: Shampoo, Condition, and Style

Give your hair a nice shampoo, really focusing on the scalp to make sure you remove any excess oil. Follow up with your conditioner, then style per usual.

Scalp Oils to Try

These scalp oils get the hairstylist stamp of approval.

Intense Moisture: Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil Blend ($28, Sephora)

Soothe Itchiness: Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil ($9, Amazon)

Revitalize Dull Hair: Philip B Rejuvenating Oil ($42, Dermstore)

Promote Growth: Kitsch Rosemary Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin ($19, Urban Outfitters)

Detox and Clarify: Act + Acre Vitamin E Scalp Detox Oil For Dry Scalp ($48, Sephora)

Made to Order: Prose Custom Hair Oil ($48, Prose)

“It’s important to make sure that if you are using any oils that contain essential oils or creating your own scalp oil, that you dilute them with a carrier oil, like coconut, before applying them directly to your scalp,” Johnson says.

She also reminds us that you should always double check with your dermatologist first if you’re attempting to treat dandruff, psoriasis, eczema, or other scalp or skin conditions. They’ll be able to give you a more specialized treatment plan.



