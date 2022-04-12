Britney Spears Is Expecting A Third Child With Fiancé, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, 40, and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, 28, are ready to take on some big changes in the upcoming months. The couple is not only ready to tie the knot, they're also preparing to welcome a new family member!

Back in September, Britney and Sam made their engagement public after dating for about five years. Then on Monday, the pop star announced that she's in the early stages of her pregnancy with her third child, making it her first with Sam. "My husband said, “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby," she revealed on Instagram.

While Britney's conservatorship had been at the center of her life for 13 years, her relationship with the personal trainer and model has remained "rock-solid" since late 2016. Here's everything you need to know about Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari:

This will be Sam's first child.

While Britney already has two children from her previous relationship with Kevin Federline, this will be Sam's first. Britney has also been outspoken about having children again. While fighting her conservatorship, she noted that she was required to get an IUD to prevent pregnancy.

Based on Sam's comments, it seems like the pair are all in for the ride of parenthood. After Britney's announcement, he took to social media to express his excitement with a photo captioned, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take [it] lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."

Sam proposed with a "one-of-a-kind ring."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," Cohen said. He also mentioned that Sam proposed to Britney with a ring designed by New York City-based jeweler Roman Malayev.

"He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring," Cohen explained. According to E! News, the ring features a four-carat, round-cut diamond. It's also engraved with the word "Lioness," which is Ashgari's nickname for Britney.

"Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman—we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special—that's why I chose him," Sam said in a statement.

In a new Instagram video, Britney confirmed to her fiancé that she's over the moon about her new sparkler:

"I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!," the pop star captioned the clip. Ashgari also posted his own cute pic of the moment, with an up-close look at Britney's new bling.

"🤴👸 @britneyspears," his short (but sweet!) comment read.

He's from Iran.

Sam, 27, was born in Tehran, Iran, and he lived there with his family until he was 12. Then, he moved to Los Angeles to be with his father, per Page Six. “I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with,” he told Men’s Health. “And I knew I was moving away and never coming back.”

Sam was an athlete in college and is super fit.

Sure, he's a personal trainer but…wowzer. The man clearly does not mess in the fitness department. He played football in college. “I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy,” he told Men’s Health. He played in high school, then at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before getting cut from the team and switching to Moorpark College in L.A.

There’s that time he shared a photo of his super-ripped legs:

And then that pic of himself topless in jeans:

And who can forget the photo series of Sam casually showing off his guns?

He's a model.

Sam didn’t have modeling dreams initially, but he says his sister encouraged him to try it. “At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts,” he told Men’s Health. “My sister said, ‘I will take you to this audition, just come with me.’”

From there, he has walked in runways, appeared in Super Bowl ads, and even starred in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” music video as well as one of Britney's.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party."

After starring in Fifth Harmony’s "Work from Home" video, his agent scored him a spot on Britney's "Slumber Party" in October 2016.

"I was excited that I get [sic] to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," he told Men's Health about the job. "I had butterflies."

Sam says he cracked jokes to Britney on set, pretending he didn’t know her name.

Apparently, according to People, he gave Britney his number, and finally, five months later she reached out.

“I was like, ‘He was a really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Britney said in a radio interview. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Afterward, they went out to get sushi together—and soon enough, the paps caught onto their relationship, snapping photos of the good-looking pair.

They became IG official on New Year's Day 2017.

Despite photogs following the couple everywhere for months, the duo didn’t make their relationship social media official until 2017 by posting a simple photo of themselves together. (Though, apparently, Sam had previously posted a photo and then deleted it. Maybe they agreed on a better time to share the news?)

Since then, though, the two gush about each other all the time, using phrases like “better half” and “princess” and posting endearing messages on each others' accounts. They’ve also shared photos together from all around the world—from Malibu to Japan.

Britney and Sam have a 13 year age difference.

Despite their age difference, "Sam has a lot more in common with Britney [than her past boyfriends]," a source told Us Weekly in February 2018. "He's very fun."

He also told ET how much his family adores Britney: “We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her.”

He adores Britney—and vice-versa.

In September of 2020, Britney decided to swap out her signature blonde hair for a darker look. The singer captioned the photo, "Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! 👠 Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark!!!!!!!"

Sam hopped into the comment section writing, "Beautiful blond or black ❤️." But this isn't the first the couple has expressed their love for one another on the 'gram. It seems like they’ve got a lot of mutual admiration for each other.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Britney wrote in an Instagram caption.

“She motivates me more than anyone," he told Men's Health. "It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

They are regular workout buddies.

It's no wonder that, with a trainer for a boyfriend, Britney is all about fitness. According to Asghari's interview with Men's Health, the couple works out together all. the. time.

Just check out the killer partner moves above and sweet dance moves below:

"The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half," Asghari told Men's Health. "She’s the video director."

He was a huge support during Britney's conservatorship case.

In 2019, a source recently told Us Weekly that her relationship with Sam is "rock solid," and that he has tried to "keep her level-headed and calm" amidst drama with her conservatorship.

"She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently. Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], or alone," the source added. "...He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life."

Following the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears (out now on Hulu) and her new statements in the highly publicized conservatorship hearing, he spoke out about looking forward to a "normal" future together.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Sam told People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Photo credit: Sam Asghari / Instagram Stories
He also wore a #FreeBritney shirt and shared his unfiltered opinion on the conservatorship battle in Instagram Story posts.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion, Jamie [Spears] is a total dick," he wrote. "I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

The pair's engagement was years in the making.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sam said "Absolutely," when asked whether he saw marriage in his future with the "Make Me" singer. "This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship—we are a family," he said. (Ummm, how cute is that?)

"Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know," he continued. "Actually, you might be the first one to know—you never know!"

Britney agreed and shared her wedding bell hopes in her court statement alongside heartbreaking revelations. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Congrats to the happy couple!

