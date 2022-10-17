Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Get ready for another season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During a taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon 2022, the brand-new cast members were announced, and they're already causing a stir.

Following RHONY's 13th season — which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams — it was revealed by Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that the show would be starting from scratch when it came to its cast.

"This is a major casting search," Cohen told Variety in March, adding at the time that RHONY was at a "crossroads."

"We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show," he told the publication. "What we're looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of."

From the new cast to the tentative release date, here's everything to know about the upcoming season of RHONY.

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)

Gotham/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for W Magazine; Sean Zanni/Getty for Fleishigs Magazine Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons and Lizzy Savetsky

The new cast includes people from a range of backgrounds, including fashion designers, models, social media influencers, and more. The official cast includes Jenna Lyons (above, center), Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan (left), Lizzy Savetsky (right), Sai De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy.

What will The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 be about?

According to a press release from Bravo, the show will chronicle the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps."

When does The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 start filming?

Production on the series is set to begin in the fall of 2022.

When will The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premiere?

Though an official release date hasn't been announced yet, Bravo confirmed that the new season will premiere in 2023 during BravoCon.