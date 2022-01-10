'Squid Game' Makes History At Golden Globes

*Warning: This article contains spoilers*

If you bingewatched Netflix’s Squid Game and are still suffering from nightmares, you might want to prepare yourself for some more restless nights.

Since the dystopian thriller series hit our screens in September it’s become Netflix’s number one ‘must-see’ show across 90 countries and the streaming platform’s most successful non-English show. It soon also became Netflix's biggest ever series launch (surpassing Bridgerton’s record earlier this year), and the hashtag #squidgame now has over 27.5 billion (yes, billion) views on TikTok.

Fans of Squid Game have been hooked by the show’s disturbing plot, which sees 465 people (all with serious debt issues) compete in six children’s games over six days to win £28 million ($38 million). The losers? Well, the majority of the show's characters suffer pretty gory deaths, but not before we’ve all become obsessed with them and theories about that open ending.

Over Halloween weekend, 'Squid Game baby costumes' became the number one term on Google’s top-trending rankings, three primary schools New York ended up banning Halloween costumes inspired by the show and Netflix commissioned an huge replica of the unsettling 'Red Light, Green Light' doll from episode one to loom over Sydney, Australia for All Hallows' Eve. Talk about creepy, right?

Months later Youtube star MrBeast created a real-life version of the game and invited 456 random players to take part in a tournament offering a £342,000 ($456,000) cash prize for the winner. Fortunately, none of the YouTuber's players were hurt during the game and, in fact, they received a certain amount of money for taking part.

To quench your Squid Game thirst, here's everything we know about Squid Game season two.

Has Squid Game season two been confirmed?

Yes, it has now! After much, much speculation and serious badgering by hopeful Twitter users, Squid Game has indeed been confirmed for a second season.

On November 9, 2021, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to Associated Press, and confirmed what we had all been lusting after, that new episodes of the hit TV show are indeed on their way:

Here is an English translation:

'So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this…(in English) Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.'

When would Squid Game season two be released?

Now that a second season has been commissioned, we're hoping that the team get to work on it pretty quickly. Give the people what they want....

However, we’re also fairly sure we won't be seeing it on our screens for quite some time.

We first heard about Netflix’s Squid Game back in 2019. It then took another two years for filming and production to finish up, so it’s likely we wouldn’t see a second season until 2023 (even 2024!).

As for the show's awards success, actor O Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor in Television at the 2022 Golden Globe for his role as Player 001 in season one. The win marks the first time a Korean actor has won an award at the prestigious event.

What have the cast said about a Squid Game season two?

Jung HoYeon has addressed several fan theories about season two after many viewers have speculated her character Kang Saebyeok might have survived.

In a YouTube video with Vanity Fair, the actor debunked the theories seen on Reddit. Firstly, the star disagreed with a Reddit user's suggestion that her character's little brother Cheoul could enter the game to avenge her death. 'My brother shouldn't go there to play... I'm gonna say no for that,' she said.

As to the rumours that 001 is 456's father given the latter dislikes milk just like 001's son, and that he and 001's son have the same birthday, HoYeon replied: 'It could make sense. But that's even more stressful to watch. Do you need more stress?...

'Maybe Director Hwang needs more stress, but I'm a more peaceful person.'

The actor also shut down rumours her character survived at the end of season one. While she said she also wishes her character saved herself, she also is 'quite happy' that her character died. 'I can get rid of every stress,' she said before adding that she and the show's director joked about her character having a twin sister.

'I don't think she might come back,' she noted of her character. 'And also guys, I'm so sorry to say this, but I'm very happy to be dying.'

HoYeon also said that Gi-hun 'is not going to be their front-man', despite chatter online, and that Squid Games isn't on Jeju Island.

Actor Wi Ha-jun (who plays Detective Hwang Jun-ho) has also hinted that his character might return if season two was commissioned.

Fans of the show will remember the detective spent the majority of the first season on the hunt for his missing brother nnd resorted to working behind-the-scenes at the Game. In the end the character learns his brother is in fact the Games' Front Man and is shot by his brother for failing to give up his gun and his police investigation. The last we saw of Jun-ho was when he fell off the side off a cliff after being shot.

In a recent interview Deadline, Ha-jun said he wants his character to still be alive so he can the answers to many questions.

'I'm dying to know what happened to him,' the actor told the publication. 'I want him to return alive, find his brother and ask him tons of questions. As a brother, I would ask him sincerely.

'As a detective, I want to explore the overall secrets behind the game as well. I really hope to see Jun-ho come back alive and explore all these questions. I hope to see a more brotherly-love side of their relationship as well.'

That said, the actor isn't so sure a reconciliation between the brothers would be on the cards. 'I will have to hear why he made certain choices,' he said.

Okay, so it's not a confirmation that a second season is in the works, but it's clear the cast want to find out what happens next for their characters.

Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo/Player 212) has also been delighting fans by sharing numerous behind-the-scenes photos from the Squid Game set if that’s any consolation?

In a new interview with the Guardian the show's writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the series' success and his motivations for writing the series.

When asked whether he's now as rich as the Squid Game winner the 50-year-old said: 'I’m not that rich. But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.'

The director continued, noting the TV series' plot was inspired by his own family situation in 2009 following the global financial crash.

'I was very financially straitened because my mother retired from the company she was working for. There was a film I was working on but we failed to get finance. So I couldn’t work for about a year. We had to take out loans – my mother, myself and my grandmother,' he noted.

Despite his show eclipsing Bridgerton as the most watch show on Netflix in the streaming platform's history, he actually hasn't seen the Shonda Rhimes-produced series.

'People said Bridgerton was very good so I tried watching episode one but I gave up in the middle,' he noted. 'I’m not really into TV romance stories because it’s been six or seven years since I was in a relationship. I find it really hard to relate to.'

As for a possible season two of Squid Game, it sounds like he hasn't ruled out a sequel. 'It’s possible,' he told the publication, joking 'that I have to do season two to become as rich as Squid Game’s winner'.

Dong-hyuk also recently told Variety that working on Squid Game was pretty challenging, so it’s likely he wouldn’t want to jump head first into a second season without giving it some in-depth thought.

‘In my earlier days, I’d drink half a bottle of soju (Korean liquor) to get the creative juices flowing. I can’t do that any more,’ he said. ‘Writing (Squid Game) was harder than normal for me as it was a series, not a film. It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes. Then I consulted verbally with friends, and picked up clues for improvements through my own pitching and from their responses.’

He later told The Hollywood Reporter that he's feeling the heat from fans to write a second season.

'The pressure on me is huge now, with such a big audience waiting for a season two. Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season,' he said. 'But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved season one and are expecting good things for season two, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go. I could actually pull ideas from fans all around the world to create the next season.'

Dong-hyuk is currently working on a film titled KO Club, so don’t expect a season two Squid Game script any time soon, okay?

What would happen in the Squid Game season two plot?

Your guess is as good as ours.

At the end of season one, only Gi-hun and Cho Sang-woo remain in the competition. Gi-hun is ultimately the winner, but at the last moment offers his hand to Sang-woo, only for the latter to take his own life.

The Front Man then explains to Gi-hun that the Squid Game is a form of entertainment for the rich, in much the same way people bet on horses. We then see winner Gi-hun being dropped off in an unknown location and going home to see his mother.

A year later, Gi-hun is sitting on a beach and receives a rose with a black, pink ribbon-wrapped envelope attached to it with the words: 'December 24. 11:30 p.m. Sky building, 7th floor. From your gganbu', inside. It's believed Player 001 is known as gganbu, who Gi-hun thinks he'd killed in the Games.

So, does this mean a second Squid Game is on the horizon for Gi-hun? Perhaps.

Is there a Squid Game season two trailer?

To our knowledge a second season hasn't even been written so it would be fair to assume a second trailer doesn't exist. In the meantime, you can watch the season one trailer at the top of this article.

