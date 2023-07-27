Everything we know about the Polly Pocket film and Mattel’s future movie releases

Lily Collins is set to star in the Polly Pocket feature (Isabel Infantes / PA)

It is official — a new doll is coming to the big screen following the success of the Barbie movie.

Mattel has now set its sights on another popular doll in its classic collection, and decided they will turn the much-loved Polly Pocket into a film.

After the incredible success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hit, which brought in a whopping $155 million (£120 million) in its opening weekend, Mattel has turned its attention to the next in line.

Polly Pocket is the teeny-tiny pocket-sized doll who will be blown up to make her way onto the big screen.

The toys were initially created by Bluebird Toys and acquired by Mattel in 1998 and were turned into a franchise, with animated series, books, and movies.

Here is everything we know about Mattel’s ambitions for the little doll on the big screen.

Who will be cast as Polly Pocket?

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is set to star as Polly Pocket herself, something which she made clear she could not be more thrilled about in a recent Instagram post:

She wrote a letter to her child self, even sharing a picture of herself as a tot, saying she had made it: “Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!”

Who is directing the Polly Pocket movie?

As well as taking on the leading role, Collins will also be producer for the film.

It will be directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham, who is also writing the script.

She said of the move: “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me — Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director.

“I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart, playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

What will the Polly Pocket film be about?

We do not know the plot as yet, but we do know it will be about a little girl who makes friends with her doll who comes to life.

Speaking with Variety, Robbie Brenner — who runs Mattel Films and is developing the Polly Pocket movie — said that the script is done and is “great”.

He said: “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

When will Polly Pocket be released?

There is no date and, considering the script has only just been finished, we could be waiting awhile. Filming could begin by the end of the year or the start of next, according to rumours, but there is no upcoming release date being spoken about as yet.

What are the other upcoming Mattel films?

In addition to Barbie and Polly Pocket, the global toy company Mattel announced more upcoming movies based on their famous toys.

These included Masters of the Universe, with Kyle Allen set to play Prince Adam/He-Man, which was expected to release in October 2024 on Netflix — but has been dropped. Mattel is reportedly looking for a new buyer.

But a Hot Wheels movie is in the works and scheduled to be released in June 2025, while purple dinosaur Barney is also making a comeback to the big screen.

Other films include the Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots, which appeared briefly in Toy Story, and will be getting its own movie, with Vin Diesel announced to star and produce.