Everything to Know About the New PlayStation 5 Console

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console will be released in stores this holiday, and the developer hasn’t been shy about teasing the new hardware’s details — including its pricing and game compatibility and how it runs the latest game development engines.

The newest console will run PSVR games and be backwards-compatible with the PS4, meaning it can run older PS4 games as well as the latest editions. Sony revealed a concept design of its new DualSense controller and many versions of PS5 concept art have circulated the internet. But unlike its competitor Microsoft, which has already shown off its prototype Xbox Series X, fans still aren’t sure what the PS5 will look like.

Here are the top details we’re looking at right now.

Release Date

“Holiday 2020” is the date range Sony has publicly announced; though a specific date has yet to be set. Xbox launches its Xbox Series X around the same time, and as of now, neither gaming firm has said it expects widespread delivery delays because of COVID-19.



Price

Unclear. Sony has not yet released a price for the console or its companion controllers. Because the consoles are being manufactured and shipped in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s possible the pricing could go up by the release date. PS5’s PlayStation 4 predecessor costs $359.99 with a controller and one-terabyte hard drive. Yoshio Osaki, CEO of games analysis firm IDG Consulting, told TheWrap, “it is possible next-gen consoles might be priced $100 higher than the last time the consoles were launched.”



Games and Game Engine

Some upcoming games will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 next year, including a third-person action game from Gearbox called “Godfall“. Other hit titles like Ubisoft’s forthcoming “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Ghost Of Tsushima,” “The Last of Us Part II,” “Persona 5 Royal” and the “Final Fantasy VII” remake will be ported to PS5. The PS5 supports games made on the latest Unreal Engine 5, the latest edition of a game development software made by “Fortnite” developer Epic Games. In a May 13 demo, Unreal Engine developers showcased the stunning graphics quality, which is mostly thanks to its ability to use film quality, high-resolution graphics to render landscapes.



Controllers

Sony revealed details of its new DualSense controller in early April. The new controller is two-toned and white, a departure from Sony’s typical monochromatic black branding and will feature a built-in microphone to let players chat with friends without hooking up a headset for short periods of time.



Specifications

Extended storage is a must for gamers who enjoy playing several large titles at once or don’t want all your games clogging the console’s internal hard drive. Sony confirmed that the PS5 will support extended USB drive storage from third-party manufacturers like SeaGate and Toshiba. The PS5’s graphics system will support 4K visuals at up to 120Hz, up to double the refresh rate on standard televisions. PlayStation platform planning and management lead Hideaki Nishino delves into these specs on The PS5 website. PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny also provided a more detailed look in a March 18 video.







