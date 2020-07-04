Everything you need to know about orange wine

Photo credit: gilaxia - Getty Images

Every summer, there seems to be a certain drink that's all over Instagram feeds - whether that's a refreshing Aperol Spritz or an ice cold frosé. Despite us all being at home a lot more this year than we'd planned, there's still one particular tipple of choice gaining popularity fast: orange wine.

Below, Nicholas Jones, head buyer at Wine Buyers, explains everything you need to know.

What exactly is orange wine?

"Orange wine hangs stylistically between red and white wine. White grapes are taken and processed in a way that is normally used to create red wines. More often than not this method of production creates wines with more substance and colour. These wines tend to venture away from being simple and fruity, and instead wander off into the territory of concentrated or preserved fruit, with earthy and vegetal aroma characteristics.

"In the mouth these wines can offer a cornucopia of sensations due to the increase in the amount of phenolic compounds that they contain. The body of these wines is often bigger, with tannin and astringency elevated. These are created by extraction from the grapes’ skin and seeds during the winemaking process. The wines are often very food friendly and offer another fourth dimension to your standard wine colour category options."

How is it made?

"White wine is normally made by pressing fresh grapes for their juice which is then fermented. In contrast, red and orange wines are created by the inclusion of the whole grape. The skins of a grape contain an array of phenolic compounds that give colour, tannin and astringency."

Are orange wines natural wines?

"Orange wine is not always to be assumed as a 'natural wine'; the method can be attributed to a very old-school way of making wine. Before the advent of the mechanical press, white wine grapes were fermented whole and now this has become increasingly popular. Just because the grapes are processed in this ancient way for fermentation doesn’t speak for the eco-credentials of how those grapes were grown or indeed that of the winery that made the wine."

Why is it proving so popular this summer?

"From the confinement of lockdown, the world has been eating more at home than ever before and people are on the hunt for the next things to keep the feast alive.

"Ordering online has also allowed people to have a diverse choice while enabling the consumer to buy an experience and discover more."

How should you store orange wine and how long does it last?

"All wines like to be stored in a cool, dark and relatively humid environment, and orange wine plays by those same rules. Due to the wine being richer in phenolic compounds it should last longer than a white made from the same grapes, but it depends. I would always buy more than one bottle, preferably a case, and try the wine over time. Look for guidance from critics on the ageability of the wine but these are never truly gospel."





Which foods does it pair particularly well with?

"Orange wines give a broad range of different characteristics that pair with very different foods. The curry house is where I started pairing orange wines to food with great results. Mistakes will be made, but when you find the right combination it will be very rewarding indeed. If big Indian spicing isn’t your taste, then chill it down a little with the flavours of North Africa or the Middle East, such as more pungent cheese, oven roasted autumn vegetables or charcuterie.

"I would always play around with serving temperature and decanting. Straight after opening, orange wines can seem a bit abrupt at times and often benefit from contact with the atmosphere for a while. Try them over time and watch the wine change sometimes almost completely."

