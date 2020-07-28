Notting Hill Carnival Is Moving Online For The First Time In Its 54-Year History

Photo credit: AFP Contributor - Getty Images

From ELLE

Notting Hill Carnival, one of the biggest cultural events in the UK, has been cancelled for the first time since it began in 1966.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Carnival annually sees more than two million people descend on the west London borough over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

However, the Coronavirus pandemic has meant that this year's weekend event has been called off, in line with the World Health Organisation’s guidance regarding mass events.

After months of enforcing two-metre social distancing, the UK government has stated that from July 4, people in England will be able to spend time outdoors, including private gardens and other outdoor spaces, in groups of up to six people from different households, as long as social distancing is followed.

‘You should continue to stay alert and limit your contact with others,' the government explains. ‘Staying at home is the easiest way to do this. However, we know that it has been difficult for people to be cut off from their family and friends in recent months.’

Photo credit: AFP Contributor - Getty Images

In light of the pandemic, here is everything you need to know about the Notting Hill Carnival:

What will happen to the Notting Hill Carnival during the Covid-19?

For the first time in its 54-year history, the Carnival has been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

The Carnival, which was originally scheduled for August 29 - 31, will no longer take place this year in the same form as organisers say that ‘everyone’s health has to come first’.

With plans to organise an alternative ‘celebration of Carnival culture and arts’ its organisers stated in May: ‘We hope [the celebration] will bring the Carnival spirit to people from the safety of their homes, and make them feel connected and engaged.’

Notting Hill Carnival Ltd said in a statement that the decision was made ‘after lengthy consultations with our strategic partners and our advisory council’.

Story continues

NHS staff had previously stated that given the nature of the Carnival - which sees partygoers take up space in tightly-compacted areas - it would make it impossible to maintain social distancing, as outlined by the government.

The Carnival’s cancelation comes weeks after famous events such as Glastonbury and the Wimbledon Championships have also been called off.

When is the digital Notting Hill Carnival taking place?

For the first ever ever, Notting Hill Carnival is moving online.

A press release from the organisers reads: 'Notting Hill Carnival was founded to bring people together during trying times, and that legacy will continue.

'Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced in May that the Carnival could not take its usual form this year but there will be an alternative - Notting Hill Carnival: Access All Areas.'

The carnival will be streamed for free over four separate channels from 6pm - Midnight August 29, 9am - 11pm Sunday and Monday August 30-31. Details on how to register can be found here.





Exclusive sets will come from the likes of Volcano, Arts-A-Light, Disya Jeneration, Gaz's Rockin Blues, Seduction City, KCC & The Rockin Crew, King Tubby's, Love TKO, Mark Ross, Rampage, Rough But Sweet, G T Flex Roadshow, CMC Matrix and Solution Sound. The Carnival's official afterparty will be hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra.





What is the Notting Hill Carnival?

The Notting Hill Carnival first began in the 1960s following the London Caribbean Carnival, which began at St Pancras Town Hall in January 1959, to celebrate West Indian culture and traditions in London.

It came after the Notting Hill race riots in the late 1950s, which involved racially motivated attacks by white nationalists, including a group called the Teddy Boys, who were critical of West Indian immigration to the North Kensington area and interracial relationships.

The Carnival, known at the beginning as the 'Notting Hill Fayre', was founded by Notting Hill resident Rhaune Laslett as a way of celebrating the integration of the neighbourhood’s diverse community. Laslett invited the musician Russell Henderson and his Trinidadian Steel Band to perform for the crowd at the first Carnival.

Photo credit: UniversalImagesGroup - Getty Images

In its early days, around 500 people attended the Notting Hill Carnival but it has since transformed into a world famous celebration attracting millions of celebrants.

‘There was no route, really – if you saw a bus coming, you just went another way,’ Henderson told the Guardian in 2015.

On an average year, Carnival goers may see up to 50,000 performers in the parade, numerous colourful floats, around 40 sound systems, 10 steel pan bans and live sets from the likes of musicians Rudimental and Paloma Faith.

The line-up for the Carnival isn’t usually announced until days before it begins, but it’s not just about the music. Delectable Caribbean cuisine is also sold from street vendors to hungry revellers.

The main parade usually involves 'mas bands' (meaning masquerade bands), dancers and musicians and stages like Horniman’s Stage and Powis Square Stage.

When does Notting Hill Carnival usually take place?

Notting Hill Carnival happens every year on the last weekend of August.

This year, celebrations were scheduled to begin on Saturday August 29 and end officially on Monday August 31.

The ‘children's day’ commonly takes place on the Sunday and sees a vibrant parade especially targeted at children and young families.

Meanwhile, The Grand Finale – involving bands, floats and colourful Carnival celebrations – takes place on the Monday.

Photo credit: Tabatha Fireman - Getty Images

The celebrations usually kick off around 10.30am and finish from anything between 6.30pm to 8.30pm. However, after-parties are known to take place following the official proceedings in the area.

In 2019, a 72-second silence was held on the Saturday and Sunday at 3pm in memory of each of the 72 people who lost their lives as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Where is Notting Hill Carnival?

The Carnival moves around the streets of London W10 and W11 but is largely located in the areas of Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove, Westbourne Park and Kensal Road.

The parade circuit is approximately 5.6 kilometres (3.5 miles) long and loops around from Ladbroke Grove and ends around Westbourne Park.

What is the Notting Hill Carnival route?

The official parade makes its way through Notting Hill, North Kensington and Westbourne Green.

Along the way, it will pass along the river by Kensal Road, where lives stages and food stalls can be found, and a safety zone is usually located on the Westway.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff - Getty Images

Several First Aid points and communal toilets (think portaloos and urinals) are also dotted around the area, but toilets have been known to be an issue with celebrants over the years, given the large number of attendees at the event.

As a result, some residents in the area have been known to allow festival-goers access to toilets in their homes for a small fee. Find out more information about toilets at the Carnival here.

You can check the official Carnival website for full details and download the official app to see the Notting Hill Carnival map.

Where are the nearest tube stations to the carnival?

It’s worth noting that during the weekend of the Carnival, stations will likely be exit only and can become overly crowded.

Photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff - Getty Images

The Tube stops close to the Carnival include:

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate

Royal Oak

Westbourne Park

Ladbroke Grove

Buses may also be disrupted but extra services are usually put on.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like