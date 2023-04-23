Everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is coming—here's everything you need to know.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Fashionistas rejoice: The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is coming back this summer. As one of the biggest beauty and fashion sales of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the place to save big on celebrity-approved brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Spade and Barefoot Dreams. While the sale is still a few months away, we have the inside scoop on everything you need to know, plus the best Nordstrom deals to shop today.

Shop the best deals at Nordstrom

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, you won't want to miss the the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023. The sale officially starts Monday, July 17, but Nordstrom cardholders can start shopping the stylish savings as soon as Tuesday, July 11. Keep scrolling for insider info on how to scoop the steepest sales this summer at Nordstrom.

►Mother's Day 2023: Shop the best deals on flowers, chocolate, clothing and more

The top 10 Nordstrom deals to shop today

Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day 2023 gift for your stylish mama? These Nordstrom deals are sure to make her (and your wallet) smile!

Don't want to wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale? Shop the best deals on Tory Burch, Nike and more today.

Story continues

Learn more about the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The sale includes epic price cuts on dresses, bedding, luggage and so much more. During the Black Friday-level sale, you can shop massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands like Madewell, Zella and Barefoot Dreams. At this year's Anniversary sale you can expect to save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 21 days long for the general public and even longer for Nordstrom cardholders. The public portion of the sale is slated to start on Monday, July 17 and continue through Sunday, August 6. Select Nordstrom shoppers, however, can access the deals earlier than everyone else. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best opportunities to score deals on beauty and fashion essentials from tons of influencer-approved brands.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale start?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best times to stock up on closet staples for less.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 officially starts on Monday, July 17. For select Nordstrom cardholders, however, the deals will be available to shop starting as early as Tuesday, July 11. Icon cardholders, or those who have spent at least $15,000 at Nordstrom, have first dibs on the deals and are eligible to shop the sale starting Tuesday, July 11. Ambassador shoppers who have spent a minimum of $5,000 at Nordstrom can access the sale on Wednesday, July 12 while Influencers, or those who have spent a minimum of $500 at Nordstrom, can shop the Anniversary sale starting Thursday, July 13.

Meanwhile, Nordstrom cardholders can enjoy even more shopping perks—including earning store points with every purchase. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply now to get a $60 bonus note and exclusive access to Nordstrom sales.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is slated to end Sunday, August 6. Each year the best Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals typically sell fast, so we recommend shopping early to ensure you get the products you need at the price you want.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

Historically, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale boasts impressive deals across all categories and this year should be no different. Some of the best deals at last year's Nordstrom Anniversary sale included denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. This year we'll be on the lookout for deals on pricier brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

From affordable dresses to budget-friendly beauty items, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale has it all.

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

How else can I save at Nordstrom?

In addition to the massive Anniversary sale, you can also find stellar savings on must-have products in Nordstrom's sale section. If you don't want to wait until this summer to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale you can browse epic deals in the sale section right now.

Scroll through the clearance section to bag tons of products for under $50 right now. With so many ways to save, there's no reason not to shop fashion, home and beauty deals at Nordstrom.

Does Nordstrom Rack participate in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

Nordstrom Rack items are not included in the annual Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Nordstrom Rack does, however, offer its own lineup of can't-beat deals. To scoop the savings, simply shop the retailer's frequently updated sale section today to bag rare discounts on top-rated brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and Nike.

Shop the best deals at Nordstrom Rack

Shop the best deals at Nordstrom

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: Find out how to shop all the best deals