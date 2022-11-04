Everything You Need To Know About Ninja Blender Black Friday Deals

Ninja



Every kitchen needs a good blender. A powerful model can whip up anything from tasty smoothies and cocktails to salsas and finely chopped veggies. The Ninja often comes with a variety of attachments for maximum versatility—the brand has even made our list of the best blenders. If you've been thinking about investing in a new blender and have been eyeing a Ninja, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get one.

Some retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target already have Black Friday deals posted. At Best Buy can save $100 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System, and at Home Depot you can get $20 off the Ninja Nutri Auto iQ Blender. And at Target you can score tons of deals on several Ninja blenders such as the Ninja Kitchen System with Auto iQ Boost, which is a whopping 50 percent off. Right now, on Ninja's website, you can take $20 off a variety of appliances like the Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System and the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto iQ with the promo code GIFT20.



A variety of Ninja blenders are also currently on sale at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, if you want to get a head start on shopping. We're including a few Ninja blenders on sale below, and will be updating this page as Black Friday approaches so make sure to keep it bookmarked.



