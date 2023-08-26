Everything We Know About 'The Morning Show' Season 3

YouTube

This week, the trailer for the third season of The Morning Show was released, getting fans super excited for another round of the soapy drama about a wildly popular morning show hit with controversy after controversy. Some spoilers below.

Season 2 ended with a dramatic cliff-hanger as the show grapples with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to play some of the real life fears and tensions from March 2020. This came after stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon dealt with the death of their co-star played by Steve Carell, who dies dramatically after facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Here's what we know about season 3 so far.

Who will be in cast in season 3 of The Morning Show?

Aniston will be returning as her character Alex, alongside co-star Witherspoon as Bradley. Also returning are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies. New cast members so far include Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Charlotte Stoudt will be serving as season three's show-runner, taking over from the show's developer Kerry Ehrin. Ehrin will be a consultant on the new season.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We're excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

What will happen in season three of The Morning Show?

In the trailer, Alex makes an “unprecedented request” because she is “all over this network” and wants a “seat at the table,” which means real influence at UBA. The network itself experiences some sort of cyber attack.

The official press states that the show will be about how the future of the network is “being thrown into question” and “loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.”

In an interview in November with the Hollywood Reporter, Ehrin said there will most likely be a time jump form the start of the pandemic.

“You could [jump into the future]. You could go backwards. It's such an interesting little universe. You really can put it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is coming up with that big subject,” Ehrin said.

When is The Morning Show season 3 being released?

The global premiere on Apple TV+ is set for September 13, 2023, starting with the first two episodes. There are ten episodes in total for the season released weekly thereafter.

