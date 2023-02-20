Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel

The Marvels is set to launch later this year.

After debuting the MCU's Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel shared the first look at the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel with the official poster.

With the tagline "Higher. Further. Faster. Together," the artwork shows Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) taking flight as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) stands below.

Following the release of Captain Marvel in March 2019, Marvel first confirmed the sequel in July 2019 with production kicking off the following year.

The first film made waves as it marked the first female-led superhero film released by Marvel. It also marked the studio's second-best opening for a superhero origin story at the time (with $153 million, just behind Black Panther's $202 million).

From the cast to the release, here's everything to know about The Marvels.

Who is in the cast of The Marvels?

teyonah parris

Getty (3) Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Zawe Ashton

The upcoming film will feature an epic team-up between Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, played by Larson, Parris and Vellani, respectively.

Larson made her MCU debut with 2019's Captain Marvel, which also featured a younger version of Monica Rambeau (played by Akira Akbar), the daughter of Carol Danvers' friend Maria Rambeau. Parris later made her debut as the character in Disney+'s WandaVision. Additionally, Vellani made her debut as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name, which featured a cameo from Larson's Captain Marvel in the end credits. The upcoming film will also include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who also starred in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Zawe Ashton is also set to join the cast as the reported villain of the film. In December 2021, Larson teased Ashton's role as she shared a photo of her with the actress wearing a "Villain Lovers Club" sweatshirt with the caption, "Marvel fans, start your theories 😉."

Coincidentally, Ashton has a personal connection to another Marvel villain. In real life, she's engaged to Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the MCU. Shortly after confirming their engagement in June 2022, Ashton debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

What is The Marvels about?

Ms Marvel

Marvel Studios Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

In footage shown at D23, it's revealed that the film takes place directly after the events of Ms. Marvel, which shows Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers swapping places with each other after the former uses her powerful bangle. In the upcoming film, the three superheroes swap places with each other every time they use their powers, leading them to work together, per Variety.

Who is directing The Marvels?

Nia DaCosta

Rachel Murray/Getty

The upcoming sequel will be directed by Nia DaCosta, who makes history as the first Black woman to helm a Marvel film. Previously, DaCosta made history as the first Black female director to debut in the top spot at the domestic box office for 2021's Candyman.

"She's amazing. She's so awesome and cool and clear," Larson said of DaCosta on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"The thing that I loved about her too, she gave the best pitch," she added. "That's the thing that I love about it, she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

When did The Marvels start filming?

Brie Larson/Instagram

Brie Larson/Instagram

In August 2021, Larson confirmed that filming for The Marvels was underway. Filming reportedly concluded that November after several production team members posted about wrapping on social media.

Is there a poster for The Marvels?

THE MARVELS

Marvel Studios

In February 2023, Marvel shared the official poster for the new film, which features Monica Rambeau (Parris), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Vellani) with the tagline, "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

When is The Marvels release date?

brie larson in captain marvel

Marvel/ Everett

The Marvels release date has changed quite a bit in recent months. It was previously scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, 2023, but ended up swapping release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (originally scheduled for July 28, 2023) as the Ant-Man film was "further along in the production process" than expected (according to Deadline).

However, in February 2023, Marvel unveiled the official poster, which revealed the film had been pushed back again. It is now scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.