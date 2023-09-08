Stop what you're doing, the Love Is Blind season 5 cast is here

Netflix

We were so happy when Love Is Blind returned for season four, acting as the perfect reminder for why it's one of our favourite Netflix shows of all time. With its love triangles, public displays of affection and fairly awkward encounters, it really does have it all. Now that season four is sadly over, fans are also looking ahead to the next season Love Is Blind season 5 So here's what we know so far.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 5 cast?

Get ready, as Netflix has just confirmed the new cast for Love Is Blind season five and it features 28 Houston-based singles looking for their dream match. The series sees 14 men and 14 women from ages 25 to 34 heading into the pods.

See the full cast list here:

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 5?

Not only has Netflix released the full cast list but they also dropped a new trailer for the series, in which we see the cast interact with each other in the pods, go on their first trip away together, some tense family conversations and even one bride heading down the aisle. Um, talk about a spoiler Netflix?

Watch the full trailer for Love is Blind season five here:

Is there a release date for Love Is Blind season 5?

There sure is! On 22nd August Netflix confirmed we'll be heading back to the pods in exactly a month's time with the first four episodes of Love Is Blind season five being released on 22nd September.

Netflix shared the exciting news on their Twitter, and also confirmed an After The Altar special for the cast of season four will drop on 1st September.

Netflix said: "Before Love is Blind Season 5 premieres on September 22, find out where the couples — and singles — from Season 4 are today when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1."

Before Love is Blind Season 5 premieres on September 22, find out where the couples — and singles — from Season 4 are today when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1. pic.twitter.com/jEOaxP4G9D — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2023

What is the release schedule for Love Is Blind season 5?

Every season of Love Is Blind sees the series have multiple episode drops across a number of weeks and this series is no different. The first four episodes of season five will be released on 22nd September, and the following six in subsequent weeks. Here's the full episode release schedule:

Story continues

Episodes 1 to 4 - 22nd September

Episodes 5 to 7 - 29th September

Episodes 8 - 9 - 6th October

Episode 10 - 13th October

Nearly a month of Love Is Blind? Oh, we're so here for it.

When was Love Is Blind season 5 confirmed?

Great news, guys! Back in March 2022 when Netflix confirmed Love Is Blind season 4 was happening, they also announced a fifth season of the show. While they didn't share *too* many details, they did explain, "The hit series has also been renewed for seasons four and five, which will each feature new singles and new cities."

Season one of Love Is Blind was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, While season two moved to Chicago, Illinois. Season three took place in Dallas, Texas, while season four (which is aired on Netflix in March and April 2023) was shot in Seattle, Washington.

And now Netflix has confirmed the newest season will see the show return to Texas, but this time it's Houston-based singles who will be searching for a chance of love.

Netflix

What might happen in Love Is Blind season 5?



Fans of the hit Netflix dating show can assume it will be exactly the same as previous seasons, which sees 40 contestants join the show in an attempt to find their future partner. The experiment itself sees those contestants go on dates in blind 'pods', where they can hear and speak to their dates without actually seeing them.

The participants go on a series of speed dates, before ranking their dates in priority order, with the list of dates they go on then getting shorter but the length of the dates themselves getting longer.



You Might Also Like