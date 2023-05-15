Lockwood and Co season 2 just got cancelled by Netflix

Netflix

Fans of supernatural teen shows (hello, Riverdale) were besides themselves when Netflix announced season one of Lockwood & Co, starring Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes. The show followed a girl with psychic abilities, who joined a ghost-hunting agency made up of two teenage boys, in an attempt to fight the deadly spirits haunting London.

While Lockwood & Co season one shot straight into the streaming service's Top 10 most-watched shows, it's bad news for people hoping for more episodes, because Netflix have revealed Lockwood & Co season two isn't happening.

When did Lockwood & Co season two get cancelled?

Variety reported in May 2023 that the show would not be getting a second season, because "while Netflix was very pleased with the show, and especially the work that had gone into it, viewing numbers didn’t meet the threshold to greenlight a second season."

The production company Complete House also released a lengthy statement about the cancellation, adding, "With heavy hearts, we announce that Lockwood & Co. will not be returning for a second series.

"To the fans – to Lock Nation – you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both."



What did the cast say about Lockwood & Co season 2?

Ruby Stokes, who plays Lucy Carlyle, previously told Cosmopolitan UK she was very keen for a season two, which is sad. "100%. I'd love to see it go again. That's what I hoped for. I'd love to see Lucy's character evolve, and see where Lockwood and Co goes.. Who else might come to the agency or leave the agency in turn? Yeah, I'd love to."

Speaking about what she likes about the role, Ruby continued, "What attracted me to the role of Lucy was that she's not just the centre of the story, or the hero, but she's a well-rounded, fleshed out, very normal teenage girl.

"She manages to balance this ghost world with going through that universal experience of being a teenager, while speaking her mind and being unapologetically herself. She reminded me a lot of myself - only [she's] much cooler."

Creator and director Joe Cornish also previously expressed an interest in more episodes, telling EW.com he would "would love to" make more Lockwood & Co, adding, "You know, the books get better and better, the world is explored in a very unexpected and exciting way, there’s some incredible set pieces and twists and new directions to come. We very, very much hope people watch and enjoy and that we can carry on telling the story that Jonathan Stroud has so brilliantly written.”

