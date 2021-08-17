Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Swim By Kylie Jenner

Photo credit: Instagram

If you thought a make-up line, a skincare line and billionaire status was where 24-year-old Kylie Jenner was going to stop, then you'd be sorely mistaken.

The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin mogul has now teased that she's following in her sister Khloé and Kim Kardashian's footsteps (Good American and SKIMS respectively), with an apparel label, in her case a swimwear line named Kylie Swim.

The mother-of-one shared a series of three stories on her Instagram giving a glimpse of the upcoming Kylie Swim products.

Photo credit: Instagram

Featuring swimming costumes, cover-ups and bikinis, the collection appears to feature extreme 1980s-style cut-outs and bold, sunset hues with a splash of neon and glitter.

Keen to show off the designs the West coast former reality TV star wrote: 'working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share.'

She also shared some polaroid snaps from 'on set' to tease the upcoming launch, meaning the swimwear is likely getting shot for release.

Jenner shared the official Instagram account of the brand @kylieswim, which is yet to have any posts but has 92.4k followers and counting. Its bio simply reads: 'Coming soon…'

The young entrepreneur appears to have requested trademarks for'Kylie Swim' and 'Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner' back in May of 2021.

The trademark requests are for: 'swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,' alongside 'accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets and beach bags' according to WWD.

Of course, this isn't the Calabasas-born brunette's first foray into fashion, since she shares a brand with her sister Kendall.

Kendall + Kylie was founded in 2012 and its affordable and trend-driven apparel, eyewear, handbags and shoes are available to shop from their own site, as well as Revolve, Farfetch, Zalando and House of Fraser.

Story continues

Watch this space to see what Kylie Swim offers.

You Might Also Like