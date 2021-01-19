Everything you need to know about Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Photo credit: Mike Coppola - Getty Images

Yep, Keeping Up With The Kardashians might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we're not still fully invested in each and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. And one of the newest members of America's first family is of course Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.



So, if you want to get clued up on Corey, here's everything you need to know...

Who is Corey Gamble?



Corey Gamble is a business executive and talent manager - and he's probably best known for being Kris Jenner's boyfriend of six years, regularly appearing on episodes of KUWTK.

Corey is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied business marketing at Morehouse College in Atlanta, but he now lives in LA with Kris.



He's 40 years old and was born on 10th November 1980 - making him exactly the same age as Kris' second eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian.

It also means there's a 25-year age gap between Corey and Kris, but their birthdays are only five days apart making them both Scorpios (which is important, obviously).

When did Corey and Kris start dating?

Corey and Kris met all the way back in August 2014 at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza. The party was thrown by Kanye West and, to be honest, we couldn't imagine a more suitably-glam location for this pair to meet.

Corey is reported to have previously dated Atlanta Exes star Sheree Buchanan for three years. Meanwhile, Kris was in the midst of divorce proceedings following her split from Caitlyn Jenner at the time the couple met.

It's unclear when Corey and Kris actually made things official after meeting, but by October 2014 Corey had joined the family on a trip to Las Vegas for Kim Kardashian's birthday - so it's thought that the pair were dating by this point.

Fast-forward to April 2015 and the couple became Instagram-official while on a double date with Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. Slightly random but, hey, we love a famous friendship.

Despite some minor breakup rumours starting in 2017, it was later rumoured that the couple were engaged when Kris appeared on The Late Late Show in August 2018 sporting a massive ring. However, Kris opted to eat a cricket instead of confirming or denying an engagement to Corey.

Since then, they've been seeming pretty loved up, appearing on the Met Gala red carpet together twice, and exchanging adorable birthday wishes to one another on their respective Instagrams. Goals!

Did Corey work with Justin Bieber?

Corey is reportedly currently working as a talent manager for SB Projects, the entertainment company owned by media exec Scooter Braun, which represents Justin Bieber (and Kanye too, FYI).

Corey is thought to have been working as Justin Bieber's tour manager when he first met Kris, according to PEOPLE, and the pair seem to be close pals, with Corey even referring to Justin as his "nephew".

Has there been drama between Corey and the Kardashians?

The Kardashians are no strangers to drama, and Corey has been involved in a number of arguments aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Firstly, in May 2019 it was revealed during an episode that Kanye had texted Corey asking why none of the Kardashian-Jenners had met his family, with Khloe adding, "we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing," before later apologising.

Last year, following a fight between Kendall and Kylie, Kendall accused Corey of siding with Kylie and telling her to "f**k off".

Later, after Kendall confronted Corey, he replied telling her, "You've been a rude person for years. You're an a**hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologise for nothing," - but it's unclear if Corey and Kendall have patched things up.

One Jenner Corey is definitely besties with? Kylie (see below).

Corey also had a fall out with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick over how to discipline their daughter Penelope, which also aired on KUWTK.

When Penelope scratched a nanny, Corey reacted by saying, "If P scratch me, I’m whipping her ass," later adding, "Give her a spanking for sure."

Of course, Kourtney and Scott weren't happy with the comments and the situation turned into a huge argument, with Kourtney saying, "He [Corey] will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f*cking issue!"



However, despite whatever has been said between Corey and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in the past, they certainly seem to have been getting on in recent months.

Corey accompanied the family to a private island in Tahiti for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party, where he took part in an epic dance-off with Tristan Thompson, which ended with Corey doing the SPLITS. Yep, we were amazed - and Corey definitely seems to be the life of the party.

We hope the fam will continue to get on this well in the future!

