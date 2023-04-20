Everything you need to know about King Charles III's Coronation flowers

Getty Images

Plans for King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday 6th May 2023 are well under way, but what flowers can we expect the green-fingered monarch to choose for the ceremony?

From the King's favourite flowers to a look at what featured in Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation bouquet, here's everything we know so far...

King Charles III's Coronation flowers: what you need to know

King Charles' favourite flower is the delphinium, a vividly coloured bloom which he fondly grows in the grounds of Highgrove House. The perennial plants, famous for their deep blue, pink, purple and white blossoms, are likely to make an appearance in the wreaths and bouquets adorning Westminster Abbey.

In a social media post coinciding with the Chelsea Flower Show 2020, the then-Prince Charles revealed that he loves to grow them thanks to their glorious eye-catching colours. 'For me, the magnificent, gloriously appareled delphinium, with its impeccable bearing and massed in platoons, holds pride of place in my botanical affections.'

In a previous interview with BBC Radio 4, the King further expressed his loved for the blooms, saying: 'I have an absolute passion…for delphiniums – and I've always had it. There's something about those Edwardian watercolours… To me, gardening is rather like painting. You need to get the paint on – and not muck about.'

The King is a passionate environmentalist, so we expect he may choose seasonal plants from his own gardens at the Coronation. At Highgrove, rare trees and plants are grown for future generations to enjoy, while meadow gatefold and many rare wildflower species also brighten up the lawns.

Over at Clarence House, there is a formal garden area which the King added in 2004 in memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Lavender is a key feature here, laid out by members of The Prince's School of Traditional Arts.

What Coronation flowers did Queen Elizabeth II have?

At Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in May 1927, her Majesty's Coronation Bouquet was made up of white flowers – comprising orchids and lilies-of-the-valley from England, stephanotis from Scotland, orchids from Wales, and carnations from Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. The King may also follow suit, and incorporate some of his late mother's favourite flowers, particularly lily-of-the-valley.

With special family connections, lily-of-the-valley was also included in Kate Middleton's bridal bouquet when she married Prince William.

King Charles may also choose the symbolic blooms of Britain; England has the Tudor rose, Wales the daffodil, Scotland the thistle, and Northern Ireland the shamrock.

Camilla, Queen Consort (who will be crowned Queen alongside King Charles at the Coronation) is thought to have Alchemilla Mollis as her favourite flower. This charming little plant has frothy lime-green summer flowers, and could also make an appearance at the Coronation in May.

