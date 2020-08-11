Kamala Harris' Attorney General History, Explained

From Marie Claire

Joe Biden has officially chosen Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 election. Last year, Sen. Harris was a frontrunner among the numerous Democratic candidates running for president. However, Harris' history as a prosecutor and attorney general in the state of California was a touchy subject and cause for concern long before her presidential campaign, and is expected to be recirculated in the upcoming 2020 presidential and vice presidential debates.

"The concerns are overblown, yes, no question," Harris told CBS News. But she was unable to escape addressing her controversial history; it took center stage during the second Democratic debates last year. When the topic of criminal justice reform arose, Harris bore the brunt of criticism from her fellow candidates, including Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.





Rep. Tulsi Gabbard challenged Sen. Kamala Harris’ record while serving as attorney general of California #DemDebate2 https://t.co/NjrPPlVf8d pic.twitter.com/XSFiZfG9vi — TIME (@TIME) August 1, 2019





Harris has since responded to Gabbard's claims, saying she “did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of a state of 40 million people. I am proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor,” she said. “But actually doing the work of being in the position to use the power that I had to reform a system that is badly in need of reform.”

Clearly, two very different answers.

Now more than ever, Harris will be expected to share her views on criminal justice reform (you can read her full policy on her website here) and police brutality in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people. So, let's try to clear this up controversy. Here are the important things to know about Kamala Harris' history as attorney general:

Harris served as attorney general twice.

Harris' first go-around was as the district attorney general of San Francisco. Her term lasted seven years, from 2004 to 2011. Then from 2011 to 2017 she went on to serve the state of California as attorney general before taking on the role of Senator.

The "Back on Track" initiative was one her most successful programs.

As district attorney in 2005, Harris launched an initiative to reduce recidivism among first-time drug-trafficking defendants. The program, known as "Back on Track", lasts 12-18 months and provides its participants with a personal responsibility plan (PRP). Their PRP will consist of setting goals around employment, parenting and receiving an education, instead of serving jail time. Participants are also required to serve 220 hours of community service. Graduating from the program requires each participant to find a job, enroll in school full time, and comply with all terms of their PRP.

“Shutting the revolving door of the criminal justice system requires innovative, results-driven policies and initiatives that help offenders get their lives back on track,” Harris said.

She tackled racial bias and police brutality (kind of).

In 2015, under Harris' jurisdiction as state attorney general, California became the first statewide agency to adopt a body camera program and also enforced a "first of its kind" law enforcement training. The then-presidential candidate reminded people of her work during one of the debates.

As Attorney General, my Department of Justice became the first statewide agency to mandate body cameras and launched the first implicit bias program in the country. I've spent my career working to reform the criminal justice system. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2019

However, what wasn't mentioned is that wearing the body camera was not mandatory for all local police officers in the state, only those working directly for Harris. According to PBS, that same year Harris warned against a “one-size-fits-all” solution. “I as a general matter believe that we should invest in the ability of law enforcement leaders in specific regions and with their departments to use [their] discretion to figure out what technology they are going to adopt based on needs that they have and resources they have,” Harris told the Sacramento Bee.

And the training Harris referred to is known as "Principled Policing: Procedural Justice and Implicit Bias.” The course totaled eight hours and consisted of "six areas that focus on policing approaches that emphasize respect, listening, neutrality and trust, while recognizing and addressing implicit biases that can be barriers to these approaches," according to a press release from the attorney general's office. According to press release, a little over 90 applicants from 30 agencies applied for the course.

