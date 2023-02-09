Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)

Jason Merritt/Getty for MIU MIU

Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery.

On New Year's Day, the Hawkeye star experienced a "tragic accident" when he was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow as he was helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

The incident took place in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada early on Jan. 1. According to a news release, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 9:00 a.m., and Renner was taken to the hospital after the incident and was reportedly "in critical but stable condition." He went into surgery the following day, with sources confirming that he was "receiving excellent care" and in the company of his family.

Two days after the snowplow accident took place, Renner spoke out for the first time. He posted an update on social media, expressing his gratitude for his fans and thanking them for their support.

In addition to his fans, Renner's costars have sent an outpouring of well wishes to the Marvel actor and shared updates on his condition.

Here's everything to know about the actor's snowplow accident, including his current health status as he continues on his path to healing.

Jan. 1, 2023: Jeremy Renner gets in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

News broke on Deadline that Renner was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day, but details were scarce at the time. Local authorities confirmed that he was airlifted to a hospital following the incident.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued.

His spokesperson later confirmed that the actor was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered" after the snowplow incident they described as "a weather related accident."

According to a news release, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 1. Authorities confirmed that Renner was the only person involved in the incident and that the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team was further looking into the circumstances.

Jan. 2, 2023: Jeremy Renner goes into surgery after snowplow accident

The day after the incident, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that he remained "in critical but stable condition." While a source noted that he had "extensive" injuries, it was reported that his family was with him and that he was "receiving excellent care." He was taken into surgery the same day.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Renner's representative says, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The statement adds, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Jan. 3, 2023: Mark Ruffalo asks fans to pray for 'speedy recovery' of 'brother' Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside Renner in three Avengers movies, posted a heartfelt request of his Instagram followers in the wake of his friend's incident.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories alongside an image of a news report of Renner's accident. He ended his post urging fans to "Please send healing goodness his way."

The same day, a rep gave PEOPLE some insight into the cause of the accident.

Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall, so he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out."

Jan. 3, 2023: Jeremy Renner speaks out for the first time since snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner in hospital

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner

Two days after the snowplow accident, Renner spoke out for the first time and thanked his fans for their support with an Instagram photo of himself in the hospital.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

The same day, local authorities revealed further details from Renner's "tragic accident," explaining that he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member," said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam in a press conference.

"At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

Balaam added that "at this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all, and we believe this is a tragic accident."

Jan. 3, 2023: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Isla Fisher and more send well-wishes to Jeremy Renner

Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); Isla Fisher attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty

Several of Renner's Hollywood friends showed their support for the actor, responding to his Instagram post from the hospital. Renner's comment section was filled with well wishes from Heidi Klum, Questlove, Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon, among others.

"Speedy recovery," Klum wrote, while Hudgens said: "Sending so much love n healing!" Questlove wished Renner "healing & energy," and Fallon reassured the actor: "Lotsa love out there for you bud."

Other famous friends and former costars offered their support in the comments section as well. "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" wrote Marvel alum Chris Hemsworth.

Renner's Tag costar Isla Fisher said, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Jan. 4, 2023: His Hawkeye costar Hailee Steinfeld sends 'Love and Prayers' after accident

Steinfeld, who costarred with Renner on the Disney+ series Hawkeye, reacted to his post on her Instagram Story, sending well wishes. "Come on partner!!! Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery," she wrote.

Also, Evangeline Lilly shared an image of herself with Renner in their 2010 movie The Hurt Locker as she sent well wishes his way.

"Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood," Lilly wrote. "From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted, blue-collar goodness. A beautiful man who I adore."

"I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong," added Lilly, who, like Renner, is also part of the Marvel universe. "I pray a quick and comforted recovery. 💪🏼. I know you are surrounded by love and support right now. Sending you mine. xx EL"

Jan. 5, 2023: Jeremy Renner shares sweet video of mom and sister during his hospital stay

Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' in ICU

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner shared a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU to his Instagram stories, a clip showing his sister massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

"He's so sexy, yeah," Renner's sister can be heard saying in the video as the camera closes in on Renner's face. "Literally, look at all that blood," she adds, as Renner indicates that the "spa moment" served as his first time bathing since he was injured by the 14,330-lb. snowplow.

"First shower in definitely a week or so," Renner says in the video. "Gross!"

"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," the Avengers actor wrote alongside the video on his Story. "Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for your love."

Jeremy Renner/instagram

Jan. 6, 2023: Jeremy Renner thanks ICU medical staff in another recovery update from the hospital

A day before celebrating his 52nd birthday, Renner shared a third update on his health following the snowplow accident he experienced on New Year's Day. He posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

Jan. 7, 2023: Marvel Stars wish Jeremy Renner a happy birthday amid his hospital recovery

Jeremy Renner (L) and Mark Ruffalo onstage at Marvel's Hall H Panel for "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" during Comic-Con International 2014

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo

The Avengers actor spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital with his medical ICU team and family, but received plenty of love via social media from his Marvel Cinematic Universe friends and fans.

"Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way ❤️," his Captain America buddy, Chris Evans, wrote on his Instagram Story, along with a black and white photo of the two at a movie premiere, smiling at each other.

Steinfeld shared a birthday message in the form of a video on her Instagram Story, which showed the two Marvel stars cracking each other up while trying to film a promo for the Disney+ series. "HBD Friend," she wrote with the post.

Renner was sure to thank them for the birthday wishes, saying that it made his "spirits sing."

Jan. 8, 2023: Colin Farrell says he's been in touch with Jeremy Renner and gives an update

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, Fantastic Beasts Colin Farrell said he has "been in touch" with Renner. "He's doing good, I believe," Farrell said. "All prayers are with him."

Jan. 10, 2023: Jeremy Renner's sister gives an update on the actor's health and recovery process

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.

Jesse Grant/Getty Jeremy Renner

"We are so thrilled with his progress," the actor's sister, Kym Renner, told PEOPLE of her brother. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

A source echoed to PEOPLE the sister's statement that "Jeremy is making positive progress," but noted that he faces "a long road to recovery."

Jan. 13, 2023: Jeremy Renner posts another video from hospital bed amid recovery from snowplow accident

In the midst of his recovery, Renner posted from his hospital bed via his Instagram Story, sharing a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

Jan. 15, 2023: Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown premieres amid his recovery

Pictured: Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS ©2021 MTV Entertainment Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown

The first episode of Mayor of Kingstown's second season premiered as the show's main star, Renner, continued to recover from the snowplow accident that left him in "critical but stable condition."

Renner has played Mike McLusky on the series — which follows a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the only thriving industry is the business of incarceration — since its November 2021 premiere.

Jan. 16, 2023: Jeremy Renner says he misses his 'happy place' as he recovers in hospital before returning home

Renner shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appeared to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption.

Later that night, Renner replied to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account about the series' season two premiere. In his tweet, the actor indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏," the Avengers star shared on Twitter.

Jan. 17, 2023: Mayor of Kingstown creator Hugh Dillon opens up about Jeremy Renner amid his recovery

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon told Extra. "He's on the road. You can see him with his family. I know that guy. He's a handful. He's gonna be pissed off and ready to rock."

Jan. 21, 2023: Jeremy Renner reveals he broke 30 plus bones during the snowplow accident

Renner shared another post to Instagram with a recovery update, featuring a photo of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy. In the caption, he had nothing but a positive outlook on situation.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️" he wrote.

The Mayor of Kingstown star then said that he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all."

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner concluded. "Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Jan. 25, 2023: Reports reveal that Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew when snowplow accident occurred

Renner was trying to save a family member from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor. A report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after significant snowfall hit the area.

The report states that Renner's nephew was able to render aid until authorities arrived, as family members called 911. The report also found that the brake light indicator was not working and "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."

Feb. 4, 2023: Jeremy Renner shares that his Rennervations series is still underway

Renner isn't letting his snowplow accident slow his plans down! The actor shared an update on his Instagram that his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, is still scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," Renner, 52, wrote alongside a location shot from the show. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

Feb. 8, 2023: Evangeline Lilly gives update on Jeremy Renner, saying that he's in a wheelchair

THE HURT LOCKER

Summit Evangeline Lilly and Jeremy Renner in The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress told Access that she was "just at" Renner's house "the other night" and saw how he was doing amid recovery, sharing that his spirits were high.

"He was in a wheelchair," Lilly said. "And when we made that movie [2008's The Hurt Locker], he was so young and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him. What's so ironic is at that point I was like the 'celebrity cameo' on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, 'Who's this kid?'"

Now, she said, Renner is a "legend." She remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," said Lilly. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

She added, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

Feb. 8, 2023: Paul Rudd says Jeremy Renner is "doing well" amid recovery

Paul Rudd shared an update with Entertainment Tonight about his Marvel costar amid his snowplow accident recovery. "I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd told the outlet at the Los Angeles premiere for his movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.