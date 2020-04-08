Everything you need to know about House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel TV show

Game of Thrones

After a handful of Game of Thrones prequels was apparently narrowed down to the Targaryen-lead House of the Dragon, the world became clutched in the grips of a global pandemic that's halted productions and delayed release schedules across the board. Even though there's no telling when production might begin on the Game of Thrones prequel set to explore the history of the Targaryen house, we're still very excited about what details we do know.

ICYMI: The Game of Thrones prequel series originally set to star Naomi Watts was canceled late last year and immediately replaced by a new series centered around Targaryen history dating back 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. According to HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys, House of the Dragon is the "number one priority" when it comes to a new Game of Thrones series. HBO ordered the prequel straight to series shortly after the other prequel's cancellation. From its release date and plot to cast, crew, and all other related announcements, here's everything we know about the Game of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon.

Fast Facts:

Game of Thrones prequel release date: TBC 2022

Game of Thrones prequel showrunner: George RR Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik

Game of Thrones prequel plot & setting: 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, from the creation of King's Landing to the Targaryen civil war, 'Dance of the Dragons'

When is the Game of Thrones prequel TV show release date?

With everything going on, don't expect House of the Dragons to reach our screens for at least another couple years. Before the pandemic threatened to delay production, HBO's Casey Bloys speculated it would release "sometime in 2022," adding that the script was already being written. But as lockdowns around the world pose significant production hurdles, there's a good chance it releases later than that.

Not that it's a direct equivalent, but for comparison sake: the idea for a Game of Thrones TV show was originally conceived in 2006 and development began in 2007. The pilot episode of Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, roughly four years later. With that timeline in mind, it wouldn't be without precedent to see House of the Dragons release around the 2024 mark. Though, again, that's 100% speculation, and with any luck, we'll be watching the Game of Thrones prequel well before that time.

Who's in the Game of Thrones prequel TV show cast?

As of yet, no news on House of the Dragon casting has been revealed. We know there will be lots of Targaryens, as well as members of other houses within Westeros and possibly Essos, but as to who will fill those shoes, we can only fantasize.

The book House of the Dragon is based on, titled Fire and Blood, features a lineup of Targaryen rulers from Aegon I to his sons, Aenys I and Maegor I, all the way up to Aegon III. We expect plenty of silver-haired dragon riders to take the reign as casting details open up in the (presumably) near future.

What is the Game of Thrones prequel title?

HBO officially announced in January that the Game of Thrones prequel starring House Targaryen would be called House of the Dragon. For the uninitiated, House Targaryen is very much affiliated with dragons, going all the way back to Aegon the Conqueror's fire-breathing conquest over the seven kingdoms where House of the Dragon picks up.

When is the Game of Thrones prequel show set?

The beginning of House of the Dragon will date back to roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. That might seem like a while back, but it's actually much more recent history than the canceled Naomi Watts prequel, which was set to take place "thousands of years" before Game of Thrones and explore the early history of ancient houses as well as the origin of the White Walkers.

Considering Westerosi societies were very much thriving, and turbulent as ever, during the timeline containing House of the Dragon, expect to see political interworkings akin to Game of Thrones explored in the prequel series. Whereas the canceled prequel would've more likely focused primarily on fantasy elements, House of the Dragon is based on a book very much centered around ancestral hierarchies, warring nations, and a massive civil war. That should equate to a prequel series more tonally similar to Game of Thrones, a show as much about dragons as the dark underbellies of society and the ruling class.

What's the Game of Thrones prequel TV show story?

House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood, a novel by George RR Martin covering the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty as recorded by a maester in pre-Game of Thrones time. Since that book has been out for about two years, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect to see from House of the Dragon's plot.

The book picks up with Aegon's Conquest, which marked the very beginning of a new world order, the establishment of King's Landing as the world capital, and the physical formation of the Iron Thrones.

Together with the help of his twin sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya (not to mention their three dragons), Aegon Targaryen I successfully subdued six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros, whether by conquest or their voluntary submission. Dorne was the only kingdom to successfully resist Targaryen rule. The only kingdom to prevail unconquered was Dorne, which Rhaenys left unharmed after finding its castles abandoned and only women and children occupying its seat.

From there follows a turbulent run of Targaryen kings and queens; good, evil, and everywhere in between; the great civil war between Aegon II and his half-sister Rhaenyra over their father Viserys I's throne. That long struggle endured for two years, through which several large-scale battles were fought until both Aegon II and Rhaenya died mysterious and grizzly respective deaths.

The resulting power void fell to the young Aegon III to occupy, which resulted in the death of "the last dragon." The end of Fire and Blood doesn't lead directly into the events of Game of Thrones, closing out roughly 150 years before the fateful day Robert Baratheon shows up at King's Landing to enlist Ned Stark as Hand of the King. The gap between the end of Fire and Blood and the beginning of Game of Thrones hasn't been written about in depth, but Martin has said he plans on writing Fire and Blood part 2 when he's finished the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Game of Thrones followed the books closely and with little deviation for the first four seasons, after which substantial changes to the characters and plot were made at least partly due to the source work not being finished at the time. For those reasons, it's hard to tell how faithfully House of the Dragon will tell the stories from Fire and Blood. With Martin at the helm and Fire and Blood published in its entirety, it's a good bet the show and book will align quite nicely.

Who is the Game of Thrones prequel TV show showrunner?

George RR Martin will be heading up the Game of Thrones prequel as showrunner, along with Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones alumn Miguel Sapochnik. Sapchnik directed some of Game of Thrones' most pivotal episodes, including "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards," while Condal is an established screenwriter and producer well familiar with Martin's work.

What's happened to the other Game of Thrones prequel TV shows?

As mentioned earlier, the Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts was canceled late last year after filming its pilot episode. And before that, HBO commissioned five writers to have a crack at their own Game of Thrones prequel, with some of the finest talent around ready to present their vision of Westeros. Inevitably, only one was chosen.

So, what about the other three? Martin was kind enough to update us all with a blog post about the Game of Thrones prequels before the most recent cancellation. In it, he says that, of the five prequels, one has been shelved, with three more in "active development." Now that the one starring Watts has been cancelled, that leaves us with another two Game of Thrones prequels potentially still in early development.

Even recently, the author has expressed his interest to create another Game of Thrones show called Spear Carriers, inspired by the Tom Stoppard play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. "[It] would actually be set during the events of Game of Thrones", explained Martin in an interview with The New York Times, "but it wouldn’t be following Dany, Tyrion, and Jaime."

"They would all be there in the background like Hamlet, and it would be more like, 'Here’s a story about a guy in the City Watch; here’s a story about a prostitute at one of Littlefinger’s brothels; here’s a story about a mummer who’s in town to do juggling and tricks.' And they all get caught up in the events. I think that kind of show would be a lot of fun to do. Maybe I’ll be able to convince them to do it!” It sounds amazing, George, but best of luck getting HBO to greenlight that one!

For more Game of Thrones goodies, check out the biggest Game of Thrones theories you need to know about following the final season.