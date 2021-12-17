Disney has shared a first-look clip of Hocus Pocus 2, and it's very exciting

Halloween may be long gone, but we're still very much anticipating the return of everyone's favourite spooky movie: Hocus Pocus. A sequel to the 1993 film is officially coming to Disney+, and it looks set to be bigger and better, 30 years on. Here's everything we know so far...



Is there a trailer for Hocus Pocus 2?

Sadly we don't have a full trailer yet. However, Disney+ has posted a first look clip from the sequel, and it looks amazing.

Sharing its impressive list of releases for next year in a video titled, "Coming in 2022", Disney shared a series of split-second clips from all of their new films - including, of course, Hocus Pocus 2.

The clip shows our three favourite witches, Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, walking through what looks to be an outdoor market or festival. We can see actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi kitted out in their full Sanderson sister outfits, and it feels like we're back in the original 1993 film all over again.

Unfortunately, the clip is very short and sweet, but you can take a look here:

As for the full trailer, watch this space!

In the meantime, you can watch Hocus Pocus on Disney+ to get in the mood. Who cares if it's not Halloween...



Has filming started for Hocus Pocus 2?

It looks as though production has indeed officially started! Sarah Jessica Parker has been busy sharing behind-the-scenes clips from set and it's all very exciting.

While it's not clear whether filming itself has actually begun, SJP's latest posts have confirmed that production prep is underway as she shared a glimpse into hair and makeup on set.

Revealing how she transforms into iconic witch Sarah Sanderson, SJP took to Instagram Stories to share the process for creating Sarah's perfect foundation match, as well as treating fans to a look at her character's iconic white wig. While there's not a whole lot to see, take a look at the sneak peek here:

Speaking in the videos, SJP told viewers, "Hair and make up test on HP2! First day," alongside footage of a makeup artist mixing foundations for "Sarah Sanderson's face". Without revealing any more details, the actress went on to tell fans, "We'll let you know, folks, how it all turns out. How it shakes down."

Showing off her white wig in the next clip, SJP continued, joking, "Where's Sarah? Where's Sarah? There's a piece of Sarah!" before adding, "I'm not showing more right now. We're in the early stages."

Exciting! The official Disney account then shared a glimpse of the trio in costume. "They're already running amok, amok, amok! @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay"

Will the original cast return for Hocus Pocus 2?

Yes! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi, who played Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively, will be back for the sequel. Midler told Fox 5 New York: "They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes," she said. "I'm game, I'm totally game."

However, original director Kenny Ortega won't be on board this time around. He told Digital Spy that he hasn't been asked to get involved with the film. "It appears that there is a sequel in development, and it looks like it's going to be made with another director," he said. "I wish everyone all the luck in the world. However they're going to move forward with it, I hope that it's as fun and as successful for them as it has been for us."

Instead, director Adam Shankman, best known for directing the film adaptation of Hairspray, will take on the role.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.



Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!#Hallowstream — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

There will also be new cast members! On 31st October 2021 (Halloween, of course), Disney revealed new actors would be joining the second film. Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, Tony Hale from Veep and Sam Richardson from Werewolves Within will be joining the line up, alongside other fresh names.

The official Twitter revealed, "Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!"

What will Hocus Pocus 2 be about?

No plot has been confirmed yet, but Midler did tease the sequel, telling People."They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great."

Is there a release date for Hocus Pocus 2?

The good news is that after months of waiting we finally have an update on when the Hocus Pocus sequel is being released, and where we'll be able to watch it. The Bette Midler herself announced the news on Instagram, telling fans that Hocus Pocus 2 will be released onto Disney+ in autumn 2022 (we have a sneaky suspicion it'll be around Halloween).

