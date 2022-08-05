Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of Batgirl

Skyler Caruso
·6 min read
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Leslie Grace Batgirl

Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram Leslie Grace as Batgirl

Start binge-watching your favorite shows while you still can.

Since WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. merged in April 2020, major changes have been made to the company both internally and externally — but most recently, another major shakeup was announced as new management takes action.

Now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, the company sparked controversy when reps revealed that the soon-to-be-released Batgirl film had been canceled, despite it being a $90 million project already in post production.

Evidently, the shelving of the DC Comics film was just the tip of the iceberg, as Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that its two flagship streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+ — will be combined into a single, unified streamer.

RELATED: CNN+ Streaming Service to Shut Down 1 Month After Launch

The news was confirmed during the company's 2022 second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 4 in remarks from CEO David Zaslav. He also explained the reasoning behind the Batgirl cancellation.

The fate of HBO and HBO Max shows seemingly remains in flux (despite several renewals for forthcoming seasons), as the surprise cancellation of Batgirl and more indicate other projects may not be safe — regardless of production status.

In light of the recent HBO Max and Discovery+ merger news, here are all the details on the convergence — including which shows are safe and which are on the chopping block.

Who owns HBO Max?

The Gilded Age
The Gilded Age

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

The company formerly known as WarnerMedia (spun off from AT&T) started HBO Max in May 2020 and featured HBO television shows, in addition to programming from cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN and the Warner Bros. film studio.

In April 2022, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc. — home to streamer Discovery+ and networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV and Food Network — to form the new company now known as Warner Bros. Discovery.

Most recently, another merger occurred involving WarnerMedia's two flagship streaming services. On Aug. 4, news broke that HBO Max and Discovery+ would combine into one unified streaming service in 2023. (Pricing and a name for the new streamer have yet to be revealed.)

What is the fate of HBO Max and Discovery+ shows?

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...

HBO Max

On Aug. 4, CEO Zaslav discussed the company's new strategy during the second-quarter earnings call. (New management at WBD was announced amid the April 2022 merger.)

He revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will share select programming from their respective platforms in the interim period leading up to the new streamer's launch next year.

In addition, Magnolia Network — a joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines — will release "select" programming on HBO Max in September. While Discovery+ content will remain available on its corresponding streamer, this interim period marks the first time that legacy Discovery shows will be viewable on HBO Max.

RELATED: What to Know About Discovery+, Which Is Streaming Shows from HGTV, Food Network and More

CNN will also get its own "hub" on Discovery+, including CNN originals from the network's short-lived streamer CNN+, like Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

While programming will be distributed cross-platforms, in addition to new content, the company plans to nix some shows completely. Which series will remain and which will face the axe are the questions at hand.

"Reportedly, WB is about to cut 70 percent of the production staff at HBO Max, with the aim that they simply do not want more scripted HBO Max-only content, as the service aims to fold up HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service," Forbes reported.

Why did Warner Bros. Discovery cancel Batgirl?

Leslie Grace Batgirl
Leslie Grace Batgirl

Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram Leslie Grace as Batgirl

WBD canceled the release of the nearly finished Batgirl film, Variety and the New York Post confirmed on Aug. 2. The DC Comics movie that was intended for an HBO Max debut was scrapped and won't hit any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. Furthermore, a sequel to the 2020 film Scoob!Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was also axed despite costing the studio a reported $40 million.

RELATED: HBO Insists Horse That Collapsed on 'The Gilded Age' Set Died of Natural Causes, as PETA Demands Investigation

CEO Zaslav addressed WBD's strategy during the Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4, saying, "We're not going to launch a movie until it's ready," Variety reported. "We're not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we're not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it."

He added, "This idea of expensive films going direct to streaming — we can't find an economic case for it, we can't find an economic value to it, so we're making a strategic shift."

What was the reaction like to the Batgirl cancellation?

Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Leslie Grace

Social media went into a frustrated frenzy when the shocking news that the Batgirl film had been nixed was announced. The film's lead and directors reacted to the news with a statement penned on social media.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said on Instagram. "We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," the directors added. "We are forever grateful to have been part of that team.

RELATED: HBO Defends 'Euphoria' Against Claims of Mistreatment on Set: 'Never Any Formal Complaints Raised'

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah attend the World Premiere of &quot;Bad Boys for Life&quot; at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah attend the World Premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, In the Heights star Leslie Grace — who played the title role of Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Batgirl) in the now-shelved DC Comics film — reacted on Instagram shortly after the news was reported.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she wrote.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" Grace continued. "To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' "

Which shows have been renewed on HBO and HBO Max?

Sydney Sweeney HBO Euphoria Season 2
Sydney Sweeney HBO Euphoria Season 2

Eddy Chen/HBO Max

  • Euphoria (renewed for season 3)

  • And Just Like That... (renewed for season 2)

  • The Gilded Age (renewed for season 2)

  • Tokyo Vice (renewed for season 2)

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (renewed for season 4)

  • How to with John Wilson (renewed for season 3)

  • Our Flag Means Death (renewed for season 2)

  • Minx (renewed for season 2)

  • Julia (renewed for season 2)

  • Winning Time (renewed for season 2)

  • My Brilliant Friend (renewed for season 4)

  • Peacemaker (renewed for season 2)

  • Somebody Somewhere (renewed for season 2)

  • The Righteous Gemstones (renewed for season 3)

Which shows have been canceled on HBO and HBO Max?

