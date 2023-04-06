Everything you need to know about the great British wildflower meadow

The wildflower meadow remains one of the most enduring images of a British summer's day - alamy

Downy-fruited sedge, adder’s-tongue fern, twayblade, ragged robin, mouse-ear hawkweed, fairy flax: even the names of our native wildflowers strum the heart strings. But sadly, during the last century, these Jackson Pollock-like splashes of colour have been steadily disappearing from our countryside.



That might all be about to change. The National Trust has just announced its largest ever wildflower project which will create pockets of species-rich grassland across 70 miles of the north Devon landscape. Likewise, English Heritage is celebrating the coronation of King Charles with plans to restore or create 100 wildflower meadows at many of its historic sites, including Stonehenge and Osborne Palace, on the Isle of Wight.

“Ninety-seven per cent of species-rich grasslands – the equivalent to 4.5 million acres – have been lost nationally over the last 100 years with only one per cent remaining today,” says Joshua Day of the National Trust. “This has had a devastating impact on our native wildflowers as well as the species that are reliant on these flower-rich habitats such as bumble bees and other pollinators.”



As spring continues apace across our green and pleasant land, here’s our guide to this uniquely beautiful habitat.

What exactly is a meadow?

Yellow dog's tooth violet, also known as the glacier lily - getty

Ecologist George Peterken, author of Meadows (the definitive guide on the subject) says that the traditional definition is an area of grassland, often growing up to the knees and dotted with wildflowers until it is cut for hay in late summer. Pastures, on the other hand, are used for cattle grazing year-round.

This distinction, however, is sometimes blurred as some fields are mown or grazed in consecutive years. Roadside verges, railway embankments, woodland clearings, sea cliffs and the less-intensively managed parts of churchyards can also be defined as “meadow-like grasslands”. A meadow, therefore, broadly consists of lush grassland that may or may not be cut or grazed.

Story continues

What kinds of meadows are there?

Meadows are generally defined by the type of soil where they are located. Lowland meadows are the most colourful, with neutral soils and a rich tapestry of grasses and flowers including orchids, cowslips, buttercups, clovers, knapweeds and lady’s bedstraw among many others.

Floodplain meadows are known for their lush vegetation and flowers like the cuckooflower, ragged-robin and meadowsweet. Upland hay meadows in the north of Britain, while not as diverse in their flower species, are known for colourful displays of wood crane’s bill, melancholy thistle, bistort and great burnet.

Wildflower meadows in the west often have poorer soils with purple moor-grass, ragged-robin, devil’s bit scabious, whorled caraway, lesser spearwort and sneezewort, while chalk downland and limestone grasslands in the south frequently have up to 50 species growing within a few feet of each other, including rare orchids.

Why are they important?

As well as their aesthetic beauty, meadows also stimulate biodiversity and support pollinating insects which are vital for the health of our food crops. According to Plantlife, the wild plant conservation charity, more than 700 species of wild plants grow in our meadows, pastures and fields. A typical three-acre meadow can be home to nine million flowers in early summer, producing nearly 6kg of nectar sugar per day at the beginning of August – enough to feed over half a million bees.

What has happened to them?

Snake's head fritillary is known for its distinct bell-shaped flowers - getty

Wildflower meadows were once widespread across lowland Britain, but due to intensive farming they have now almost entirely vanished from our countryside. Hundreds of thousands of acres of hay meadows have been ploughed up, and more than half the UK’s hedgerows removed to create larger fields. Each year these were sprayed with pesticides, and those fields that were returned to hay meadow were planted with quick-growing grasses that produced several harvests a year to the detriment of wildflowers.

How will these schemes help?

The aim is to increase biodiversity and capture more carbon – wildflower meadows can store around five times more carbon than a monoculture of pure grass. The roots of plants like common knapweed, great burnet and bird’s-foot-trefoil reach up to six feet into the ground helping them survive drought, stabilise the soil, store carbon and suck up minerals for livestock to eat.

It is estimated that a typical wildflower meadow can support nearly 1,400 species of invertebrates from beetles and grasshoppers to butterflies and moths. Since 2013, Plantlife has pioneered the regeneration of wildflower meadows, creating or restoring more than 12,000 acres of wildflower meadows.

How can I help?

Wildflowers in bloom in Gunnersbury Park, Ealing - getty

Visiting sites managed by English Heritage and the National Trust can support their efforts financially, but there are also things you can do yourself. Plantlife encourages its supporters to create wildflower meadows in everything from private gardens to local community spaces or actual farmland. By joining local community groups, you can also encourage your neighbours to allow wildflowers to grow in communal spaces including parks, playing fields and school grounds.

Plantlife also campaigns for ‘No Mow May’ – a lawnmower-free month to let your garden bloom with wildflowers. For something even more hands-on, it also supports the National Plant Monitoring Scheme (NPMS), which depends on volunteer citizen scientists conducting botanical surveys at allocated sites. These long-term botanical surveys collate data on the abundance and diversity of plants over time in 30 different habitats.

Richard Madden is the author of The Nature Lover’s Bucket List, Britain’s Unmissable Wildlife. £12.99.