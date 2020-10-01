Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, perks, and more explained

In 2015, Google launched Project Fi, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) compatible with Nexus and Pixel smartphones (plus the Motorola Moto X4). Three years later, the company announced the project had been brought directly under Google’s branding with a name change to “Google Fi.” But that’s not all — Google Fi is also compatible with the majority of Android devices, and it also works with iPhones.

Google Fi offers data, voice, and texting service for a flat rate and boasts a robust network that reaches most of the contiguous U.S. It’s one of the few wireless carriers in the U.S. to refund you for the data you don’t use, meaning that if you churn through 7.5GB data in one month on a 10GB plan, you are credited the remaining 2.5GB. It also now offers an unlimited data plan, which doesn’t offer the same pay-as-you-go setup, but might be better for those that use a lot of data.

Fi is also unique because its network relies on a combination of U.S. Cellular, T-Mobile, and Sprint for coverage, and compatible phones switch between the three depending on network congestion and signal strength. The carrier also offers support for RCS Chat, meaning customers will be able to send larger image and video files when texting, as well as premium messaging features like read receipts, typing indicators, and more. Best of all, unlocked phones that work on T-Mobile’s 5G network can also connect to 5G over Google Fi.

It’s easy to sign up for Google Fi too. Not only can you sign up through the Google Fi website, but now you can also head to Best Buy and get a SIM card off the shelf. The downside to that, however, is that you’ll pay $10 for the Best Buy SIM cards. When you sign up online, Google will ship the SIM card to you for free. You can port your phone number from the existing service you use, rather than having to use a new one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Google Fi, including plan pricing, phones that are compatible with Google Fi, and more.

Google Fi plans

Google offers two plans as part of Google Fi: An Unlimited plan and a “Flexible” plan. The Flexible plan is Google Fi’s traditional plan, allowing users to pay for the amount of data they use at the end of the month. The new Unlimited plan, however, is probably better for those that use a lot of data each month and don’t want to have to worry about their data use.

Google Fi Unlimited

Google Fi has joined the ranks of carriers offering unlimited data plans, which is good news for those that use a lot of data each month. Here’s a breakdown of the costs associated with Google Fi’s unlimited data plans.

People Line cost Total 1 $70 $70 2 $60 x 2 $120 3 $50 x 3 $150 4 $45 x 4 $180 5 $45 x 5 $225 6 $45 x 6 $270

The Google Fi Unlimited Plan offers unlimited data, but like any unlimited data plan these days, there is some fine print. For example, you’ll get high-speed data for 22GB, but after you use up that allotment, your speed may be throttled. Not only that, but Google says that video may stream at 480p. You can also opt to pay $10 per GB of data you use beyond the limit.

Still, as with other Google Fi plans, there are some great perks — especially for those who travel a lot. The Google Fi Unlimited plan offers free data and texting while traveling. In other words, you’ll be able to just continue using your data the same way you otherwise would. Fi works in over 200 destinations, so you should be covered almost anywhere you’re likely to travel. There is a fee for international calling though — which is important to keep in mind.

With the Unlimited plan, Google will also bundle 100GB of storage for each person on your plan. It’s not a huge savings, but it could be handy for those who are already signed up with Google storage.

Recommendations:

Google Fi’s Unlimited plan is perfect for those who don’t want to have to worry about their data use during the month, or who plan to use a lot of data.

The price of the Unlimited plan is pretty much on par with other carriers — and even cheaper in many cases — so it’s a solid option for heavy data users.

It’s only worth it, however, if you’re happy with the approved phones.

The perks of Google Fi Unlimited:

Relatively inexpensive

Good coverage

Excellent international coverage

The downsides of Google Fi Unlimited:

Limited list of fully compatible phones

Google Fi Flexible plan

If you don’t use all that much data or like the idea of only paying for the data that you use, then the Google Fi Flexible plan may be the way to go. Pricing for the Google Fi Flexible plan can be found below.

People Line Cost Data Cost Total 1 $20 $10 per GB per user $20 per month + data 2 $18 $10 per GB per user $35 per month + data 3 $17 $10 per GB per user $50 per month + data 4 $17 $10 per GB per user $65 per month + data 5 $16 $10 per GB per user $80 per month + data 6 $16 $10 per GB per user $95 per month + data

But while Google Fi’s Flexible plan isn’t the cheapest, it comes with a lot of perks. Pricing starts at a flat $20 per month for unlimited calls and texting and $10 for 1GB of data, but money for unused data is credited back to the user’s account. Overages result in a charge of $10 per GB used. Google Fi also doesn’t levy a fee on mobile hot spots — data used while tethering is deducted from a user’s monthly allotment. In terms of pricing, Google Fi’s Flexible plan definitely isn’t the cheapest prepaid plan on the block. Republic Wireless, for example, offers talk, text, and up to 5GB of 4G LTE data for $40 per month — $30 per month cheaper than the equivalent Google Fi plan. Cricket Wireless’ $55 plan has unlimited talk, text, and data. FreedomPop’s 5GB tier starts at $35 per month.