Everything We Know About the Good Morning America Dating Drama

Kathleen Walsh
·6 min read
Everything We Know About the Good Morning America Dating Drama

When the Daily Mail published 64 high-resolution photos of Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, canoodling all over New York State, could they have known they were sparking an internet sensation so viral it would eclipse not one but two major royal family events in the same week?

The problem is that even with all this evidence—the photos, statements from anonymous insiders, Instagram activity, and quickly unearthed clips of the two coworkers' undeniable chemistry—it's still hard to get a clear picture of the timeline. When did the alleged affair start? Did someone hire a private investigator? When did the respective marriages end?

So I have gathered everything I could find and present it to you here.

2020

In 2020, T.J. Holmes joined Amy Robach as cohost of GMA3, the newly created third hour of Good Morning America, which airs daily. Holmes, 45, is married to Marilee Fiebig, a high-powered immigration lawyer. Robach, 49, is married to Andrew Shue, an actor best known for Melrose Place.

Clearly, the chemistry between Holmes and Robach was already off the charts. One prescient Twitter user, with the username Miss Brown, wrote in October 2020, “TJ Holmes and Amy Robach must be bumping pelvises.”

In the past few days, Holmes’s Instagram tribute to his wife, first posted in March 2020, has also gone viral. In the caption (via Cosmopolitan), Holmes praises his wife for staying with him “despite his best efforts,” adding helpfully that he had given her plenty of reasons to “walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.” But she stayed, thanks to her—and I'm quoting here—“built-in black woman superpower.”

2021

The onscreen chemistry between Robach and Holmes continues to grow, even allegedly sparking internal rumors that something more than friendship could be going on between them. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” an unnamed source told People the day after the Daily Mail photos were published. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

In April 2021, Robach and Holmes became running partners, according to Hello! magazine, which she posted about on Instagram. This will become important momentarily.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in March 2022

2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in March 2022
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2022

This is where the timeline gets confusing, as three different sources have given three different outlets three different start dates for the romance. And while the timing of the split between Robach and Shue seems relatively consistent, there has been conflicting reporting on when Holmes and Fiebig officially separated.

The Daily Mail posted its cache of photos on November 30, which show, in extremely high quality, the pair cozying up at an Irish pub near Times Square; entering the same Uber from different directions and then holding hands; and Holmes smacking Robach's rear as she unloads the truck on their weekend getaway upstate. They are the kind of photos that seem like they could come only from a private investigator (who else is going to tail two news anchors upstate and hide in the bushes to snap photos of their car?), but who would have hired a PI? A spouse who then sold the images? A reporter for the Daily Mail?

The anonymous source quoted by Page Six says that Robach and Holmes began their rumored affair in March 2022, when they began training for the New York City Half Marathon together. (By the way, Robach ran the New York City marathon with her presumably soon-to-be-ex-husband, Shue.) The Daily Mail's sources, however, say that the two got together in June, when they were in London covering the queen's Platinum Jubilee together. One of People's sources has reported that Holmes and Robach didn't begin dating until August, after they had both separated from their spouses, but others told the mag that their supposed affair was basically an open secret at ABC.

Multiple outlets have reported that both marriages ended in August; Robach was spotted sans wedding ring in October. A source told Page Six, “Amy and Andrew are divorcing; it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer.” Robach and Shue also listed their New York City home back in September. Once the Daily Mail's story broke, Shue scrubbed his personal Instagram of all photos with Robach.

But while People reported that Holmes and Fiebig also separated in August, Page Six says that Fiebig was “blindsided” by the alleged affair. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source claimed. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

Present

November 30, 2022: The news officially breaks.

December 1, 2022: Professionals that they are, Holmes and Robach both returned to host Good Morning America the day after the news broke and did their best to act as if nothing at all had happened. As far as damage control goes, they have both deleted their Instagrams and TMZ reported on December 1 that they would not face any disciplinary action by ABC.

December 5, 2022: However, on December 5, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers that both Robach and Holmes have been removed from anchoring duties while the news division determines the impact the disclosure of their romantic relationship has had on the show.

A source “familiar with the matter” told Variety that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy. Rather, the network worried the situation was “an internal and external disruption” and they “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.” Currently, there's no timeline for when Robach and Holmes will return. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos stepped in for the co-anchors on Monday, December 5.

After all of this, I still have questions. If the rumored relationship is and always has been totally aboveboard as Robach's and Holmes's camps have claimed, then why would anyone bother to take kiss-and-tell shots from as late as November? But if they were trying to keep it under wraps, why were they snuggling at a Times Square bar just blocks from their place of work? But then again, if the marriages were both over by August, why not announce them then?

December 28, 2022: Holmes officially files for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ. On the same day, Robach and Holmes are photographed making out in Miami. In the pics, which are published by TMZ on December 30, the pair can't seem to keep their hands off each other.

This story will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tyson Barrie with his 100th career goal also scored for Edmonton (19-15-2), which leap frogs Calgary to move back into the second wild-card spot in the NHL's Western Conference. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (16-13-7), which had its four-game points streak snapped. Backlund also put a shot off the goalpost in t

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.