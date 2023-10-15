Everything We Know About the Good Morning America Dating Drama

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When the Daily Mail published 64 high-resolution photos of Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were both married to other people at the time, canoodling all over New York State, could they have known they were sparking an internet sensation so viral it would eclipse not one but two major royal family events in the same week?

The problem is that even with all this evidence—the photos, statements from anonymous insiders, Instagram activity, and quickly unearthed clips of the two coworkers' undeniable chemistry—it's still hard to get a clear picture of the timeline. When did the alleged affair start? Did someone hire a private investigator? When did the respective marriages end?

So I have gathered everything I could find and presented it to you here.

2020

In 2020, T.J. Holmes joined Amy Robach as cohost of GMA3, the newly created third hour of Good Morning America, which airs daily. Holmes, 45, is married to Marilee Fiebig, a high-powered immigration lawyer. Robach, 49, is married to Andrew Shue, an actor best known for Melrose Place.

Clearly, the chemistry between Holmes and Robach was already off the charts. One prescient Twitter user, with the username Miss Brown, wrote in October 2020, “TJ Holmes and Amy Robach must be bumping pelvises.”

In the past few days, Holmes’s Instagram tribute to his wife, first posted in March 2020, has also gone viral. In the caption (via Cosmopolitan), Holmes praises his wife for staying with him “despite his best efforts,” adding helpfully that he had given her plenty of reasons to “walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.” But she stayed, thanks to her—and I'm quoting here—“built-in black woman superpower.”

2021

The onscreen chemistry between Robach and Holmes continues to grow, even allegedly sparking internal rumors that something more than friendship could be going on between them. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” an unnamed source told People the day after the Daily Mail photos were published. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

In April 2021, Robach and Holmes became running partners, according to Hello! magazine, which she posted about on Instagram. This will become important momentarily.

2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2022

This is where the timeline gets confusing, as three different sources have given three different outlets three different start dates for the romance. And while the timing of the split between Robach and Shue seems relatively consistent, there has been conflicting reporting on when Holmes and Fiebig officially separated.

The Daily Mail posted its cache of photos on November 30, which show, in extremely high quality, the pair cozying up at an Irish pub near Times Square; entering the same Uber from different directions and then holding hands; and Holmes smacking Robach's rear as she unloads the truck on their weekend getaway upstate. They are the kind of photos that seem like they could come only from a private investigator (who else is going to tail two news anchors upstate and hide in the bushes to snap photos of their car?), but who would have hired a PI? A spouse who then sold the images? A reporter for the Daily Mail?

The anonymous source quoted by Page Six says that Robach and Holmes began their rumored affair in March 2022, when they began training for the New York City Half Marathon together. (By the way, Robach ran the New York City marathon with her presumably soon-to-be-ex-husband, Shue.) The Daily Mail's sources, however, say that the two got together in June, when they were in London covering the queen's Platinum Jubilee together. One of People's sources has reported that Holmes and Robach didn't begin dating until August, after they had both separated from their spouses, but others told the mag that their supposed affair was basically an open secret at ABC.

Multiple outlets have reported that both marriages ended in August; Robach was spotted sans wedding ring in October. A source told Page Six, “Amy and Andrew are divorcing; it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer.” Robach and Shue also listed their New York City home back in September. Once the Daily Mail's story broke, Shue scrubbed his personal Instagram of all photos with Robach.

But while People reported that Holmes and Fiebig also separated in August, Page Six says that Fiebig was “blindsided” by the alleged affair. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source claimed. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

November 30, 2022: The news officially breaks.

December 1, 2022: Professionals that they are, Holmes and Robach both returned to host Good Morning America the day after the news broke and did their best to act as if nothing at all had happened. As far as damage control goes, they have both deleted their Instagrams and TMZ reported on December 1 that they would not face any disciplinary action by ABC.

December 5, 2022: However, on December 5, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers that both Robach and Holmes have been removed from anchoring duties while the news division determines the impact the disclosure of their romantic relationship has had on the show.

A source “familiar with the matter” told Variety that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy. Rather, the network worried the situation was “an internal and external disruption” and they “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.” Currently, there's no timeline for when Robach and Holmes will return. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos stepped in for the co-anchors on Monday, December 5.

After all of this, I still have questions. If the rumored relationship is and always has been totally aboveboard as Robach's and Holmes's camps have claimed, then why would anyone bother to take kiss-and-tell shots from as late as November? But if they were trying to keep it under wraps, why were they snuggling at a Times Square bar just blocks from their place of work? But then again, if the marriages were both over by August, why not announce them then?

December 28, 2022: Holmes officially files for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ. On the same day, Robach and Holmes are photographed making out in Miami. In the pics, which are published by TMZ on December 30, the pair can't seem to keep their hands off each other.

2023

January 4, 2023: T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, finally adds her perspective to this whole debacle, via divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman tells the Daily Mail in a statement. “To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

January 13, 2023: After reports surface that Robach and Holmes were negotiating exit deals with ABC, a source denies those rumors to People, saying they “have not been terminated” from Good Morning America. “There are no negotiations about their future,” the source says. “ABC is completing their investigation.”

The insider adds, “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in—the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return—there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

January 27, 2023: Network president Kim Godwin announces that Robach and Holmes are leaving ABC. “I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” Godwin wrote in the memo to staff, which was obtained by CNN. “I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

The memo continued, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

According to TMZ, however, the attempts at mediation were “extremely contentious,” while a source speaking to CNN says there was “a lot of frustration on all sides” and that it “could have been handled better.”

Even so, Holmes and Robach appear to be handling it well. Just hours after the news broke, the pair are photographed sharing a passionate embrace in Los Angeles.

February 18, 2023: Robach and Holmes are spotted kissing by a pool while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They might not have jobs anymore, but at least they have each other! According to the Daily Mail, she was wearing the $650 David Yurman Unity Cable “promise ring” Holmes got for her on a gold Tiffany chain.

October 14, 2023: 10 months after Holmes filed for divorce, he and Fiebig have finally agreed on the terms, according to court documents obtained by People. According to the online records, they will appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.

This story will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour