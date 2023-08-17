Heading to uni? Here's how to avoid fresher's flu

Oleg Breslavtsev - Getty Images

Ah, fresher's flu. It comes to most of us, at some point during the first week or so of university. Just when you're feeling invincible – you've got your results, packed up your life, moved to a new place, settled into your accommodation, started making new friends and begun adulting your way around campus – that's when it hits you. The dreaded flu.

While fresher's flu is absolutely a valid excuse for missing a week's worth of lectures (even just to save the embarrassment of having a coughing fit in the middle of a seminar), in a nutshell, it sucks. In an ideal world, you'd avoid it at all costs – luckily, we've gathered together tips from the experts to help you.



So consider this your fresher's week survival guide: the symptoms to look out for, how to treat fresher's flu and how to keep the plague bay for as long as possible.

What is fresher's flu?

OK, so as much as it might feel like it, fresher's flu is not the actual flu – it is, in fact, a shorthand for general new student exhaustion. According to the Patient website, it is not necessarily the influenza virus, but rather "the name given to the wave of colds and other bugs that spread quickly through the student population when autumn terms begins".

Some might still claim that it's a legitimate illness (if you've had it, you'll understand why). Others will say it's a self-induced ailment caused by going out every single night (a rite of passage for any fresher's week, surely). Actually, it's kind of a combination of the two.

Dr Seth Rankin, CEO of the London Medical Laboratory and founder of the London Doctors Clinic, adds that "The exposure to germs and viruses at university, combined with a terrible hangover from that 90s foam party, will push your immune system to its limit." Think about it: fresher's week sees you meeting new people from all over the country (if not the world); exposing yourself to new environments and strains of bacteria you haven't had to fight off before.

It's also likely that healthy eating and taking your vitamins won't be your number one priority during fresher's week – add to that the delightful hangovers Dr Rankin speaks of and your poor immune system will be struggling to keep it. It's not surprising that you might pick up a cold at some point.



Add to that the emotional stress of beginning a new chapter and making potentially life-altering decisions (which modules to choose, which friends to make, you name it), all in the space of one week. It's overwhelming – being constantly on-the-go, all of the time, will be a huge adjustment. It's not surprising people feel run down after the first week or so of uni life.



What are the symptoms to look out for?

Fresher's flu will present itself differently for everyone. But from personal experience, it's like a combination of hay fever (constant sniffling and spluttering), a severe hangover (intense headaches and sometimes sickness) and the general sensation of being hit by a bus (aching from head to toe, coupled with bruises all over your body that were most likely caused by a drunken tumble). Oh, and a whole lot of self-pity.

Here, Dr Rankin shares the most common signs to look out for:

Exhaustion ("When you ache from your head to your feet, that is when you are truly exhausted," says Dr Rankin)

Headaches

Nausea

Fever

Husky voice (often accompanied by a chesty cough)

How do you get over fresher's flu?

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

If you're feeling unwell (or even just hungover), above all else, make sure to keep drinking water throughout the day. "Hydration is key to help reduce the severity of hangovers and also to keep you focused for your studies," says nutritionist Sophie Trotman. "Even 3% dehydration has been shown to reduce focus among participants in studies." So it's good for your health and your degree. Win, win.



Eat nourishing meals

A bowl of cereal and a Pot Noodle won't cut it on the health front, unfortunately. Try to eat healthy home-cooked meals to give your body the nutrients it needs, advises Trotman. "Try batch-cooking some inexpensive meals you can keep in the fridge or freezer to turn to when you're short on time or feel too tired to cook," she adds.

If cooking's really not your thing, then "Mindful Chef, Field Doctor and Deliciously Ella have nutritious ready meals," says Trotman. "Also, most supermarkets now have a healthier ready meal range. Check that the sodium content is not too high and check for artificial ingredients and seed oils, which we want to avoid."

Head to a pharmacy

If you're experiencing cold-like symptoms, then treat it like you do, in fact, have a cold. "Take some time out, rest and stock up on paracetamol or those ‘all-in-one’ [cold and flu] remedies," says Dr Rankin.

Stock up on hot tea and soups

Dr Rankin suggests sipping on plenty of warm drinks and soups, "Especially if you're experiencing the husky voice and cough symptoms." And while a builder's brew is always comforting, Trotman recommends sipping on chamomile and ginger teas instead: "Chamomile can be soothing and may help reduce throat irritation, while ginger is known for its potential to support immunity."

As for soups, Trotman notes that broths enriched with garlic, turmeric, chicken and/or vegetables are best to soothe sickness. "Garlic has natural antimicrobial properties, turmeric contains the anti-inflammatory compound curcumin, and chicken broths have been used for years as traditional remedies for colds, offering essential nutrients and hydration. Including a variety of vegetables in the soup can also provide a boost of vitamins and antioxidants to support overall health and recovery," she says

Bed rest

We like the sound of this one. If your body is telling you it's tired, then listen. "Even if you have bought tickets to see the Sugababes at your student union, it really is best to give it a miss and get yourself to bed," advises Dr Rankin.

Daly and Newton - Getty Images

How can you avoid fresher's flu in the first place?

Hand sanitiser

Yes, everybody's favourite post-pandemic accessory is here to stay. As the last few years taught us, germs picked up on your hands can lead to sickness. So while "you probably rolled your eyes when your mum included it in your going away package, it is in your best interest to use it," says Dr Rankin, who also wants to remind you to make sure you keep wash your hands as well. Hygiene is key.

No more kebabs

This one is pretty devastating, but it'll come as no surprise to know that those questionable takeaways and fast foods aren't exactly going to boost your immune system. "Adding a few more natural ingredients and green leafy vegetables into your diet will only do you good," he says. An apple a day, as the saying goes…

Exercise more

Forgive us for this one, but it's true. Whether it's getting your steps in, or "a quick jog around campus, or if you want to spend some of your student loan on a gym membership it will definitely benefit you," says Dr Rankin, adding: "Cardio will help strengthen your heart, which in turn strengthens your immune system."

Consume more Vitamin C

No, that doesn't mean vodka and orange, before you start. "Vitamin C plays a crucial role in reducing inflammation and promoting overall health. Broccoli, red bell peppers, cauliflowers, kiwis and tomatoes are all great natural sources," says Trotman. "A high-dose vitamin C supplement an be great to have on hand if you’re feeling run down. I recommend Zooki’s Vitamin C supplement," she adds.

The nutritionist also recommends eating plenty of zinc-rich foods, such as nuts, seeds and wholegrains to provide your immune system with additional support. Plus, "If you are drinking a lot, you may want to consider a B complex supplement (although you must consult a healthcare professional first), as B vitamins are depleted by excessive alcohol consumption," she says.

Maybe, just maybe, drink less?

This might be the most unpopular recommendation for a fresher's lifestyle since someone actually reminded you to go to a lecture. We're not telling you to go sober at uni (unless that's your thing, of course), but as we've already said, drinking less means you're less likely to get hangovers, which means being less run-down, which means you're more likely to get fresher's flu.

"I recommend that students stock up on great alcohol-free alternatives so they can reduce their alcohol consumption," says Trotman. "Lucky Saint is a great Beer and Pentire is a lovely spirit. Even swapping a third of your alcoholic drinks for non-alcoholic alternatives can make a huge difference."



If you're concerned about your health and are worried your flu may be something more severe, please seek medical help immediately.



Follow Sophie Trotman on Instagram @sophietrotmannutrition



