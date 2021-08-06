Kaley Cuoco just gave an update on The Flight Attendant series two

Photo credit: HBO

After its HBO debut last year, The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco finally landed on Sky five months later, and it is eight episodes of pure binge-worthy black comedy chaos. Based on the Chris Bohjalian book of the same name, the series starts with Kaley's character Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant, waking up in a Bangkok hotel room next to the dead body of a passenger she went on a date with after they arrived in Thailand.

As she attempts to piece together the night and clear her name, it was almost impossible not to keep pressing play next episode. And with the show's big finale and the Golden Globe nominations that followed, we're not surprised it was renewed for a second season almost immediately after it came out. From cast to potential plot, here's what we know about The Flight Attendant season 2.

When was The Flight Attendant season 2 confirmed?

HBO confirmed a second season of The Flight Attendant back in December just a day after the final episode aired. "To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success," an excited Cuoco said at the time.

What will The Flight Attendant season 2 be about?

Cuoco told fans they can expect "an exciting and probably a little crazy" second season, while HBO revealed the series will be a "new adventure" for Cassie. Showrunner Steve Yockey said he pictured season 2 being like "a new Hitchcock movie for Cassie to stumble into".

According to Cuoco, the script for season 2 is already underway. "The scripts are so good," she told Variety in August 2021.

Teasing the new series, Cuoco says it will see Cassie trying to get sober and focus on the CIA's new interest in her. In her interview with Variety, she said: "She's [Cassie] definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was."



"And I think that’s what she’s going to struggle with the most," Cuoco continued, "'Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?'"

Speaking about her character's struggle to get sober, Cuoco added: "This is someone who is her normal self, when she’s slowly basically medicating her self all day long. And it’s only when all that is taken away is when she starts to fall."

Cuoco also explained that Cassie will see changes to other areas of her life too. "She’s also a CIA asset, which is a very small job," she said, "This is not some sort of agent. She is a teeny tiny asset. But she seems to get confused as to what is needed from her and gets herself stuck in a situation that she should not be in."

Are there any big changes coming in season 2?

Yes, there are! Firstly, two season 1 showrunners, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin announced their departure from the series, while Heroes producer Natalie Chaidez was signed up to act as co-showrunner alongside Steve Yockey.

But perhaps the biggest change is that series 2 is now going to be filmed in an entirely different state. While series 1 was filmed in New York, Bangkok and Rome, the second instalment will now be filming in California, after receiving a significant tax credit.

Who will star in The Flight Attendant season 2?

While Cuoco will be back as the brilliant Cassie Bowden, we're also hoping to see the return of fellow flight attendant Megan (Rosie Perez), lawyer Annie (Zosia Mamet) and her brother Davey (T.R. Knight).

When will The Flight Attendant season 2 be on TV?

We haven't even heard any whispers about it filming yet, so we imagine it won't be arriving until early 2022, but we're crossing everything in the hope that it will land late 2021...

