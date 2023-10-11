Everything to Know About the Final Season of 'The Crown'

The royal drama is coming to a close.

Since 2016, Netflix's The Crown has been giving royal fans a deep dive into the lives of the British royals. And while there have been controversies about what exactly is historically accurate and what's tinged with fan fiction, there's no denying that the series has managed to become a favorite (and a critically-acclaimed darling with 69 total Emmy nominations). Netflix announced that the final season will be split into two parts (a first for the show) and chronicle the death of Princess Diana, so there's sure to be plenty to talk about when the show arrives on the streamer on Nov. 16 and continues with a second drop of episodes on Dec. 14.

"The crown is a symbol of permeance. It's something you are, not what you do,” star Claire Foy says in a teaser released by Netflix. She played a young Queen Elizabeth in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown.

“Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty,” Olivia Colman adds. She went on to play QEII after Foy. The final Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, says, “But what about the life, I put aside? The wouldn’t — I put aside?”

Here's everything you need to know about the show's final season.



What period will the last season cover?

Netflix shared that the show's sixth season will cover the events that happened from 1997 to 2005. Princess Diana passed in 1997, so the show will include her death and the fallout that came after. The first four episodes of the first drop will chronicle the relationship between Diana and Dodi Fayed before their car accident in Paris.

The second part of the final season will show William at Eton College and his budding romance with Kate Middleton. The episodes will also show Charles and Camilla's wedding.

Who stars in the final season of The Crown?

Many of the show's stars are returning, including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Jonathan Pryce reprising his role as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Staunton as Queen Elizabeth. Salim Daw and Khalid Abdalla are also coming back as Mohamed Al Fayed and Dodi Fayed. Newcomers include Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards, who will play young Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

Ed McVey will play older Prince William and Luther Ford will take on the role of Prince Harry. Meg Bellamy stars as Kate Middleton.

When will the show be able to stream on Netflix?

The Crown's final episodes arrive on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.



