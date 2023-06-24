Everything we know so far about the Wagner ‘coup’ in Russia

An armoured vehicle was seen on the streets of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night - REUTERS

The Kremlin has accused the leader of the Wagner mercenary group of attempting an “armed coup” against Russia.

In an extraordinary announcement on Friday night, Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an uprising against Russia’s military leaders.

The Wagner boss claimed his troops have marched into Russia’s Rostov region and promised that his soldiers will “destroy everything that gets in the way”.

Here is everything we know so far.

Wagner chief calls for uprising

On Friday night, Wagner chief Prigozhin called for a rebellion against the Russian military.

He claimed that Russian generals had ordered an airstrike on his fighters in Ukraine and claimed a “huge number” had been killed, though he provided no evidence.

In a Telegram message he promised to “go to the end” to stop the Russian leadership’s “evil”.

Prigozhin speaking in a video message on Friday. He vowed "revenge" on the Russian military leadership - AP

Prigozhin said he has 25,000 fighters ready to battle the Russian army and called on regular Russian soldiers, including the National Guard, to join his coup attempt.

He called the move a “march for justice” against the Russian military leadership — but, importantly, not against Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin insisted the action is “not a military coup” and does not “interfere with the troops in any way”. Instead, he said he is targeting Russia’s top brass, including Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Sergey Shoigu, Russia's defence minister - AP

Prigozhin said: “We don’t fight children. Shoigu kills children. He put 18-year-old boys against us. These guys will live and go back to their mothers. But we will destroy everything that gets in the way.”

How has Russia responded?

Russian troops were put on high alert across the country.

The Russian army deployed forces at key sites in Moscow and Rostov and there were unconfirmed reports of dozens of Russian aircraft flying towards Rostov.

The Kremlin’s security service, the FSB, opened a criminal case against Prigozhin and declared him to be a “foreign agent”.

The case accuses the Wagner boss of launching an “armed rebellion inside Russia” and said his actions were “a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces”.

They said Prigozhin is trying to start a “civil conflict” and officials called on Wagner group members to arrest him.

Gen Vladimir Alekseyev, the deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, urged Prigozhin’s fighters not to join a rebellion, while the deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, General Sergey Surovikin, ordered Wagner troops to stand down.

On Saturday morning, Rostov’s governor told residents to remain calm and stay indoors.

What is happening on the ground?

In an audio message late on Friday night Prigozhin claimed his troops are entering Rostov, though this has not been independently verified.

A video posted on social media appeared to show an armoured vehicle driving through the streets of Moscow on Friday night - Ostorozhno Novosti

He also claimed that his soldiers shot down a Russian helicopter after it opened fire on civilians. This has also not been confirmed but residents in Rostov reported on Friday that military helicopters were flying over the city.

Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels early on Saturday appeared to show armed men in uniform skirting Rostov-on-Don’s regional police headquarters.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said 60 to 70 Russian soldiers have mutinied and joined his coup attempt and he claimed skirmished have taken place between Wagner fighter and Russian troops, though this has not been confirmed.

On Saturday morning officials in Russia’s Voronezh region urged residents to avoid the M4 north-south motorway that connects Moscow to southern regions because a military convoy was on the move there.

What has Putin said?

Putin has not yet spoken publicly about the situation.

The Russian president is being kept updated “around the clock”, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin has not yet commented publicly but is being kept up to date, his spokesman said - AP

Reports on Friday night said that Putin’s motorcade was seen speeding through Moscow to the Kremlin from his residence in the suburbs.

How has Ukraine responded?

Ukrainian forces are reported to have stepped up their attacks along the frontline in northern Bakhmut to take advantage of the chaos.

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top advisers, said “tumultuous times are coming” for Russia.

Kyiv’s defence ministry tweeted:

We are watching. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 23, 2023

How have Russians reacted?

Russian state TV interrupted programming on Friday night to report a Kremlin statement claiming Prigozhin’s comments “did not correspond to reality”.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, was one of the few officials to publicly express concern over the attempted coup.

He wrote on Telegram: “Like many of you now, I am not sleeping, updating the news feed. Any conflict is bad. A conflict of this level ... is extremely bad.”

How has the US reacted?

Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation while US officials described it as “serious”.

A US official told CNN this crisis was “real” but the Pentagon and White House were waiting to see how it developed.

This article is being kept up to date with the latest news. Follow the story in our live blog