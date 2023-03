Everything We Know So Far About King Charles III’s Coronation

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Charles became king. Since then, King Charles III has given his first address to the nation, presided over a historic Accession Council, had calls with world leaders, and begun settling into his new role as sovereign, head of the Commonwealth, and supreme governor of the Church of England. However, it may be a while yet before we witness his official coronation.

Below, everything we know so far ahead of the historic day.

When will King Charles III’s coronation take place?

Tradition dictates that the country will remain in mourning for an appropriate period of time following the passing of the former monarch. Queen Elizabeth II herself acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, but wasn’t crowned until June 2, 1953. We won't have to wait 16 months, though—the event will take place on May 6, 2023.

Where will King Charles III’s coronation take place?

Westminster Abbey has been the setting for British coronations for the past 900 years, and it’s unlikely that Charles III’s will deviate from the established model, at least in this sense.

Queen And Regalia Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What will King Charles III’s coronation look like?

In other senses, however, Charles III’s coronation could look markedly different from his mother’s. According to The Telegraph, plans have been drawn up under the code name Operation Golden Orb, and will reflect the new sovereign’s vision for “a smaller, more modern monarchy.” Sources have told the publication that the ceremony will be shorter than the three hours allotted for the queen’s coronation. It will also be less expensive (as the government pays, the king has reportedly expressed the wish that the service be considered “good value”), and it will include more representatives from different faiths and community groups, in order to more accurately reflect the nation’s ethnic diversity.

Other aspects of the ceremony will align more closely with the queen’s coronation: Charles will take the coronation oath, be anointed with consecrated oil, and receive the orb and scepters, and the Archbishop of Canterbury will place the glittering St. Edward’s Crown on his head. Afterward, he is expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Will Queen Camilla be crowned alongside King Charles III?

Yes, following Queen Elizabeth II’s declaration earlier this year that it was her “sincere wish” that the former Duchess of Cornwall take the title of queen consort when Charles acceded to the throne, she will be crowned alongside the monarch. She’ll become the first consort to be crowned since the Queen Mother in 1937, and the latter’s platinum crown, decorated with 2,800 diamonds including the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor, will be placed on her head. (As a man, Prince Philip was not entitled to a similar honor.)

Who will be present at King Charles III’s coronation?

More than 8,000 guests attended Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, but King Charles III’s is expected to be significantly smaller, with around 2,000 dignitaries present. Among them will be members of the royal family, representatives from the Houses of Parliament and the church, and prominent politicians from the Commonwealth and around the world. ET reports that there will be performers at the attendant celebration including pop group Take That, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Lionel Richie.

Who will not be there?

A slew of musicians have reportedly been asked to perform at the ceremony…and declined. The Spice Girls, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams, and Elton John are among those rumored to have turned down an invite, though none of their reps have commented. This may be due to their schedules, or the fact that the royal family isn't universally popular these days, thanks to Prince Harry's memoir, Prince Andrew's scandal, and the whole…inequality of it all.

Speaking of Prince Harry…will he be there?

That's still up in the air. “There's a lot that can happen between now and then,” Prince Harry told ITV News anchor Tom Bradby in January. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

After months of speculation, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed King Charles has been in touch with his youngest son and daughter-in-law about the event. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the rep told The Sunday Times in a statement on March 5, per People. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Will King Charles III’s coronation be broadcast live?

Yes, considering that King Charles III’s Accession Council was televised for the first time in history, it’s almost certain that his coronation will be broadcast live. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the first ceremony of its kind to be shown on TV, drew an estimated 27 million viewers in the UK—a number that could easily be surpassed come 2023.

This post was originally published in British Vogue, with additional reporting by Glamour (US).

Originally Appeared on Glamour