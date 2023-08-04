Bill Gates Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Engagement Party

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged to be married. The Amazon founder reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend while on board his brand-new superyacht, Koru in May. He reportedly gave Sánchez a cushion-cut diamond ring that is somewhere between 20 and 30 carats, and worth upwards of $2.5 million.

In August, they celebrated with an engagement party on board the yacht in Positano, Italy. Guests included Bill Gates, Wendi Murdoch, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, and numerous other celebrities, according to Page Six.

"He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day," Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year. "He’s the most loving human I know."

Bezos told CNN of Sánchez, "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way. She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example." Sánchez added in the same interview, "We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together. And we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team."

Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, have both been married previously. The two began dating in 2019, shortly after Bezos and his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorced. Sánchez and her first husband, Patrick Whitesell, also divorced in 2019.

No details have been released yet for a wedding date or venue, but we'll be sure to update this as soon as we learn more.

