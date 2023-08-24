Everything You Know About The Famous Butter Cows Is A Lie

Congressional Quarterly - Getty Images

We're all laughing through our tears after a startling discovery was made about state fair butter cows this week.

We hope you're sitting down for this one because it turns out that those beloved butter cows aren't made of solid butter. For many, the disappointing reveal was made when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image of the 2023 Illinois butter cow being broken down. The image shows a skeletal wire frame surrounded by layers of butter.

RIP the 2023 butter cow 🧈🐄 pic.twitter.com/gCt7lFL0Xy — 217Problems (@217Problems) August 21, 2023

Rather than a solid butter cow, it turns out that both the Iowa and Illinois State Fair butter cows feature a metal, wire, and steel mesh frame that's then covered in butter.

Needless to say, news of the butter cows not being entirely made of butter has rocked the nation. Some have even joked about filing a class action lawsuit for their distress.

"Ok so who’s joining the false advertising class action lawsuit because…," one user tweeted.

just found out the butter cow isnt made out of butter it's but a butter coat over a regular statue and i am going to need 72 full hours to recover this is so fucked up, my whole life is a lie — Formula Whatever (@formulawhatever) August 22, 2023

The butter cow is a wireframe with only a thin layer of butter on top? It's not a solid block of butter?



I am going to burn the Iowa state fair to the ground. https://t.co/b8f4yN6lt8 — David Mayo 🦜 (@dcmayo) August 22, 2023

Others feel so betrayed that they aren't sure what to believe in these days.

"I feel deceived. It should have been a solid block of butter. If we cannot believe in butter cows, what can we believe in," one person tweeted.

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but I feel weirdly betrayed that the Iowa State Fair butter cow turns out to be a mesh sculpture covered in slabs of butter instead of a cow entirely made of butter," read another tweet.

The Iowa butter cow isn’t even structurally butter, it’s only superficially butter clad. What else aren’t they telling you. How deep do the lies go. Are the deep fried Oreos actually baked? https://t.co/CI3SGwivqL — Ariaga III (@hubriskets) August 23, 2023

the biggest scandal in politics today should be that the butter cow isn’t pure butter https://t.co/opXCJ2z6Yh — andy (@andyvolosky) August 22, 2023



We never thought "I can't believe it's not butter" would take such a dark turn.

