Everything we know about 'Emancipation,' Will Smith's intense historical drama

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Will Smith presents us with the ultimate Hollywood paradox.

The multi-hyphenate talent appears at once both at the height of his acting powers (he won the 2022 Best Actor Oscar for playing tennis uber-dad Richard Williams in “King Richard”) and at the apex of showbiz infamy (for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, mere minutes before winning said Oscar).

Smith, 54, was immediately cast into industry purgatory for his actions, with many projects scuttled or delayed. But now one of them is set for release, opening up the possibility the actor could be nominated for another Oscar despite being banned from Academy Awards ceremonies until 2032.

Here's what we know about “Emancipation” (in select theaters Dec. 2; streaming on Apple TV+ Dec. 9), the Civil War-era drama about a slave escaping to freedom:

What is 'Emancipation' about?

The film is set a few months after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which freed Black slaves and invited them to join the Union Army to help turn the tide during the Civil War.

Enlisting required escape from Southern plantations, and “Emancipation” tells the story of one such slave, known as Peter (Smith), who has to make his way through creature-haunted Louisiana swamps and past dog-wielding slave owners to reach Union lines.

In &quot;Emancipation,&quot; Will Smith plays an escaped slave named Peter who is trying to get to the front lines of the Civil War in order to join the Union army.
In "Emancipation," Will Smith plays an escaped slave named Peter who is trying to get to the front lines of the Civil War in order to join the Union army.

Is this movie based on a true story?

Countless numbers of slaves attempted such dangerous escapes, and “Emancipation” follows the travails of two, Peter and Gordon (Gilbert Owuor). The movie appears to be based heavily on the story of a real escaped slave named Gordon, who famously was photographed in 1863 with his back to the camera in order to showcase the atrocious scarring he developed as a result of whippings.

Historians contend this photograph helped turned public sentiment against slavery by presenting undeniable proof of its cruelty. Peter adopts some of the real Gordon's saga, and the trailer showcases a quick shot with Peter's back is turned towards a photographer.

Who directed 'Emancipation'?

Antoine Fuqua directed the movie, opting to tell the story in a fascinating hybrid of color and black and white. The trailer for “Emancipation” suggests that the film is unsparing in its depiction of the harsh realities encountered by fleeing slaves, and also elaborate in its presentation of gruesome Civil War battle scenes. (The historical action film was written by Bill Collage, who also wrote 2016's "Assassin's Creed.")

Antoine Fuqua (left) directs Will Smith in &quot;Emancipation.&quot; Fuqua opted to shoot the film in black and white.
Antoine Fuqua (left) directs Will Smith in "Emancipation." Fuqua opted to shoot the film in black and white.

Fuqua is best known as the director of “Training Day” (2001), for which Denzel Washington won an Oscar for his lead role as a corrupt cop. Fuqua has also directed the “Equalizer” feature film series, and directed and produced the 2019 documentary, “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.”

Not the usual peppy Will Smith role

For years, Smith's stock in trade was an instant likability, anchored to an infectious smile. Whether rapping (as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince), romping in a sitcom (NBC's "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air") or starring as a dating guru ("Hitch"), Smith rarely wavered from a persona that helped make him one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Given that background, "Emancipation" is a huge leap for Smith, well beyond his more serious star turns in "Concussion" and "The Pursuit of Happyness." The new movie's trailer shows us an understandably serious and perpetually harassed Smith, whose familiar features seem less recognizable and whose accent has African inflections.

Could Smith win another Oscar?

Despite being hit with a 10-year ban for slapping Rock this year, there is nothing preventing members of the motion picture academy – who include actors, directors and producers – from nominating Smith for his role in “Emancipation.” He presumably just wouldn’t be able to attend the show to receive it.

The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremonies in Los Angeles last March. Minutes later, Smith accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus, in &quot;King Richard.&quot;
The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremonies in Los Angeles last March. Minutes later, Smith accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus, in "King Richard."

After the slap heard around Hollywood, Smith resigned from the Academy and, later, apologized for his actions to the public and to Rock. The slap occurred after Rock made a joke about the close-cropped hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a medical condition (alopecia areata) that can result in short hair.

Screening draws raves, but Smith critics abound

In early October, Smith and Fuqua attended a screening of "Emancipation" in Washington, D.C. Guests included members of the NAACP, the Congressional Black Caucus and other Black organizations. Tweets from some of those in attendance lauded both the film and Smith's portrayal of Gordon.

Will Smith (front) leads actors Michael Luwoye and Gilbert Owuor across a swampy river in &quot;Emancipation.&quot; The three play escaped slaves trying to reach the Union army to enlist.
Will Smith (front) leads actors Michael Luwoye and Gilbert Owuor across a swampy river in "Emancipation." The three play escaped slaves trying to reach the Union army to enlist.

"Can’t begin to tell how powerful this is for OUR community and OUR history. It’s a story of adversity, of resilience, of love, and of triumph," tweeted NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson. But an October Hollywood Reporter survey of dozens of Academy voters found that while some would entertain voting for Smith, many others expressed the opposite sentiment, in sometimes colorful language.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Could Will Smith win another Oscar for 'Emancipation' despite his ban?

