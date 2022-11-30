Everything to Know About Deadpool 3

Skyler Caruso
·5 min read
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.

Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting even more super than it was before.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in March 2019, fans have speculated about the future of the Deadpool franchise, especially in light of the massive success it saw from the original film in 2016 and its 2018 sequel.

But have no fear superhero stans! Ryan Reynolds and his titular role are in good hands as Deadpool 3 is slated to make its MCU debut in 2024. In addition to teaming up with Marvel Studios, Reynolds is set to reunite with Shawn Levy who's helming the film. Oh, and who else is getting in on the action? Hugh Jackman, of course.

Between Wolverine's involvement and the film's release date, here's everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

What will Deadpool 3 be about?

DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman

Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Little plot details have been disclosed for Deadpool 3 — but if there's one thing for certain, it's that Wolverine has clawed his way into the scene. And you know what that means! Hugh Jackman has too.

While the substantialness of Jackman's role in the third installment remains unclear, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that his part will be more than just a cameo.

Jackman and Reynolds first teased Wolverine's role in the film in a cheeky Instagram Reel from September 2022, in which Jackman attempted to reveal the plot, only to be drowned out when Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" suddenly started playing in the teaser.

But in MCU fashion, there will be no shortage of action! Jackman confirmed that fact when speaking to PEOPLE in October 2022, where he also said, "I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told PEOPLE exclusively.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'

Which cast members are returning for Deadpool 3?

DEADPOOL 2, l-r: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Leslie Uggams, 2018
DEADPOOL 2, l-r: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Leslie Uggams, 2018

Joe Lederer/20th Century Fox Film Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson, better known by his wise-cracking alias Deadpool. While the complete cast has yet to be confirmed, Reynold hinted Leslie Uggams, who plays Deadpool's elderly yet feisty roommate, Blind Al, is set to return. Although the duo shares a love-hate relationship on the screen, their bond in real life is what caused speculation regarding her reprisal.

When Uggams congratulated her fellow Deadpool costar on The Adam Project hitting number one on Netflix in March 2022, Reynolds responded with a sneaky reply.

He tweeted: "Thank you, Leslie. See you soon," followed by three sword emojis — a subtle nod to Deadpool's blades, of which he named Bea and Arthur.

Who's joining the Deadpool 3 cast?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attends &quot;The Adam Project&quot; New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Although Reynold's confirmed that Taylor Swift is not joining the cast of Deadpool 3, he did confirm that Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine, a character the actor has become synonymous with since 2000's X-Men.

This will mark the 10th time Jackman has played the clawed character, following James Mangold's 2017 gritty R-rated Logan. But despite his long history as Wolverine, Reynolds is passionate about making the character's Deadpool debut feel new.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Makes Hilarious Disney Joke as 'Deadpool 3' Officially Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning," said Reynolds in a video posted to Twitter announcing the casting news.

When will Deadpool 3 take place?

Seeing as Wolverine actually dies in Logan, fans have also speculated that the film will take place prior to the events of the 2017 film.

Although the exact timing has yet to be confirmed, Reynolds did reassure fans that "Logan takes place in 2029," clarifying that it's a "totally separate thing. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," the actor said in a video.

Who is directing Deadpool 3?

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

Shawn Levy is set to direct the film, taking over the role from David Leitch, who cited scheduling as his reason for not returning for the third installment. Although directing Deadpool is a first for Levy, it's not his first collaboration with the superhero star.

Reynolds and Levy unforgettably joined forces in 20th Century's Free Guy and Netflix's The Adam ProjectDeadpool 3 will simply complete the hat trick for the talented team.

Who is writing Deadpool 3?

Following Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin exit from the film, the script will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films.

Is there a Deadpool 3 trailer?

DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.

Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection

An official Deadpool 3 trailer has yet to be released. Though Reynolds has been sharing fun promotional videos for the film on social media, including his spoof Q&A about the film with Jackman.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'

When will Deadpool 3 premiere?

Though not many details have been revealed about Deadpool's third installment, a release date has been announced. Deadpool 3 is expected to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024, and will mark the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.

Latest Stories

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday. Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation. Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory. Jale

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw