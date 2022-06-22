Everything You Need To Know About Daily Harvest's Lentil Recall Disaster

Photo credit: Daily Harvest



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest has issued a voluntary recall on its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles after customers who ate the product reported serious health problems.

Some of those affected, such as Abigail Silverman, took to social media to share their experiences and warn others. The day after consuming the lentil crumbles, Silverman said that she had severe gastrointestinal pain that sent her to the emergency room. This was a month ago, and she's still suffering from elevated liver levels.

Across social media, others have voiced similar health problems after consuming the lentil and leek crumbles. On a Reddit thread, many have reported issues ranging from stomach pain and fever to jaundice and elevated liver enzyme levels.

According to Daily Harvest's June 22 announcement, the brand is encouraging anyone who has the lentil and leek crumbles to throw them away. They also have launched an investigation with the FDA to identify the cause of the health issues.

While Daily Harvest has issued a voluntary recall, many are critical of the brand's response to the severe allegations. Criticism spread across social media this week after Daily Harvest initially posted to its Instagram without mentioning the recall or alarming health reports in the caption, but referring viewers to the "link in bio" for more details.

i seriously need to know what was going through the daily harvest social team's mind when they decided that the best way to make their FOOD POISONING recall announcement was via an ~aesthetic~ overhead shot of the bad food w/ a vague caption directing followers to a link in bio!! pic.twitter.com/IGgZmRXnU5 — paris martineau (@parismartineau) June 21, 2022

While the cause of the outbreak is still unknown, speculation has risen over the toxicity of lentils if not cooked properly. Raw lentils contain lectin, a protein that can cause reactions like vomiting and diarrhea. It's recommended to soak lentils and cook them to an appropriate temperature to avoid illness.

Story continues

If you've been impacted by this product, Daily Harvest encourages you to file a report or email crumbles-recall@daily-harvest.com . They will also be issuing refunds to customers.

We reached out for Daily Harvest for comment and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

You Might Also Like