Everything you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 8

USA TODAY Sports
·10 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 9 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. (Jacksonville, Fla.)

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Georgia is last in the SEC and 124th nationally with an average of one sack per game. Florida is giving up the fewest sacks per game in the SEC at 0.71, which ranks fifth nationally. Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith said opposing teams that take more deep shots will give Georgia’s pass rushers more time to get to them. Head coach Kirby Smart said his staff did a game-by-game breakdown that showed quarterbacks are getting the ball out faster than it ever has against his defenses at this point of the season. Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Ohio State is one of only 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that has come away with points from all of its trips to the red zone this season. Most of the time, the Buckeyes ended up with touchdowns, but in Saturday’s rout of Iowa they settled for field goals on three out of the seven times they were inside the Hawkeyes’ 20-yard line. It’ll be critical for the Buckeyes to maximize scoring opportunities against the Nittany Lions, who have an opponent red zone touchdown conversion rate of 40% that is tied for the nation’s fourth-best, and have an offense more capable of capitalizing. Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

No. 17 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Tennessee boasts the nation's No. 1 offense in yards per game (571.7) and points per game (50.1). It also has the No. 2 passing offense with 368.9 yards per game. Kentucky's defense is allowing 16.4 points per game, tied for ninth nationally. It's ranked No. 14 overall, allowing 295.4 yards per game. It's also No. 14 in passing yards allowed per game with 178.3. — Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Michigan has leaned on the ground game and ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards per game (241.1). Blake Corum, firmly on the Heisman watch list, has 901 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns. Michigan ranks sixth in points per game (42.7). The passing offense hasn’t been stellar, but hasn’t needed to be. J.J. McCarthy has flashed his elite skill set while showing he is willing to remain poised and take what the defense gives him. Expect the Spartans to continue to play more 4-3 against the run-dominant Wolverines. MSU remains among the nation’s worst in total defense (422.3, 104th), pass defense (269, 111th), third-down defense (43%, 105th) and yards per play (5.94, 102nd). — Chris Solari and Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: TCU quarterback Max Duggan continues to put up All-America numbers as No. 7 TCU continues a wildly unexpected climb into the playoff mix. He also has a flair for the dramatic: Duggan has piloted the Horned Frogs to back-to-back comeback wins against ranked Big 12 competition. In the latest, his 280 yards and three scores on 10.8 yards per attempt helped TCU overcome a 28-10 deficit to beat No. 22 Kansas State 38-28. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

No. 8 Oregon at California

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: During the Ducks’ six-game winning streak the offense is averaging 49.0 points — second-most in the nation during that stretch behind only Ohio State’s 54.3 average —with six straight 40-point games for the first time since 2014. Overall, Oregon is No. 5 nationally in total yards per game (517.1), No. 7 in points per game (42.4), and leads the Pac-12 in both categories. The Ducks are also second in the nation with 28.0 first downs per game, and ninth with 196 first downs. The Bears are allowing just an average of 22.6 points per game and last week held Washington, which averages 40.4 points per game, scoreless in the first half. — Chris Hansen, The Register-Guard

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Wildcats have two dynamic run threats in Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez, who left the loss at TCU with an early injury. If both are healthy, the depleted Cowboys run defense will be pushed to the max. Oklahoma State has the type of offense — even with some injuries — that can score in bunches. The Cowboys are tied atop the Big 12 with 44.7 points per game, while Kansas State is ninth with 28.6 points. If Oklahoma State’s defense can slow down the run and adjust quickly to the Wildcats’ scheme, it has a good chance to pull off another road victory. — Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is ranked sixth nationally in passing efficiency (173.43), tied for fifth in passing TDs (21), 14th in passing yards per game and 15th in passing yards per completion (14.2). He’ll be the biggest challenge to Louisville’s pass defense, which has struggled at times. It is ranked 51st among FBS programs, though, in passing yards allowed with 217.6 per game. The biggest advantage the Cardinals have is its ability to get to the quarterback, totaling 25 sacks on the year, which is tied for fifth nationally. The group also ranked 10th in the country in tackles for loss with 52 for a total of minus-239 yards, eighth-most in the nation. — Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal

No. 11 Southern California at Arizona

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams could move back ahead of Bo Nix among Pac-12 quarterbacks with strong games against some of the weakest pass defenses in the Power Five. Arizona has allowed 14 touchdowns against two interceptions and ranks fourth from the bottom among Power Five in giving up 8.3 yards per pass attempt. After that, Colorado ranks 102nd nationally in giving up 15 passing scores despite facing just 200 attempts, more than just eight teams in the Power Five. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

No. 12 Mississippi at Texas A&M

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Other than Mississippi State, no opponent has really thrown the ball with much success against Texas A&M. A number of teams have rushed well against the Aggies, which plays into Ole Miss' strength as the Power 5 team averaging the most rushing yards per game. But with running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV limited by injuries, there are questions about how sustainable the Rebels' ground attack can be, especially if the Aggies stack the box and dare Ole Miss to throw into their vaunted secondary. Ole Miss has the statistical advantage in this one, given the way the Aggies have played over the last month. But Texas A&M at its best does a lot of things well that could derail Ole Miss' attack. — Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Stanford at No. 15 UCLA

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader had a rough second half last week thanks to frequent encounters with the Clemson defensive line. He’ll likely be asked to make more use of backfield mate RB Sean Tucker this time to help him avoid Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey. Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne was also not at his sharpest a week ago against UNLV, but having TE Michael Mayer as a safety valve always helps. Mayer for his part can expect added attention from Orange LB Mikel Jones. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

No. 18 Illinois at Nebraska

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: One of the biggest success stories in the Power Five, Illinois has maximized a friendly schedule to start 6-1 in coach Bret Bielema's second year. Winning out would require beating Michigan on Nov. 19 and then the winner of the Big Ten East — likely Ohio State, since losing to Illinois wouldn't paint a rosy picture of the Wolverines' chances against the Buckeyes a week later. Possible? Yes. Even borderline probable? Nope. But the Illini have given themselves a chance. Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

No. 19 Cincinnati at Central Florida

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has the dual-threat ability to take over a game. In addition to throwing for more than 1,800 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, the 6-foot, 200-pound senior also leads the Knights in rushing (101 carries for 506 yards and seven scores). East Carolina defeated UCF last week largely because the Pirates capitalized on Plumlee's miscues, sacking him four times and forcing him into throwing three interceptions. Cincinnati needs to make Plumlee uncomfortable and keep him from getting into a groove in his home stadium. — Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: North Carolina might be an absolute sieve defensively and even lucky to be 6-1, given those close wins against Appalachian State and Duke. But the Tar Heels can begin to climb up the Top 25 with wins in November against Wake Forest and North Carolina State and then be in position to make a huge leap in the playoff rankings with a win against Clemson in the ACC championship game. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Missouri is the No. 2 third-down defense in the SEC behind only Alabama and No. 9 in the country, allowing 30 conversions on 103 attempts this season. That's not a good matchup for the Gamecocks, who are converting on 40% of third-down attempts. They had their best third-down performance of the year against the Aggies, going 8-for-16 (50%). Putting together long drives has been a challenge for South Carolina all season. Missouri is feisty — it has yet to lose an SEC game by more than a touchdown — so another poor performance on third down could create an opening for the Tigers to exploit. — Emily Adams, Greenville News

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 schedule, highlights for Week 9

