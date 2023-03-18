Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas

Corey Nickols/Getty

Dungeons & Dragons is coming back to the big screen.

The latest movie inspired by the classic role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will feature a brand new story; it'll be the first D&D movie since the direct-to-DVD Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness after years of legal disputes.

In this reboot, a group of adventurers travel on a quest to retrieve a lost relic that has fallen into dangerous hands, but they run into the wrong people on the way.

Filming began in 2021 in Iceland and then moved to Northern Ireland. The film was originally set for release in July 2021, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, its premiere was pushed back to March 2023.

Honor Among Thieves has a star-studded cast featuring some of Hollywood's biggest names and up-and-coming actors. Cast members from the D&D web series Critical Role are also set to make cameo appearances.

Chris Pine was cast in the lead role of Edgin in December 2020, with other stars Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant joining the ensemble a couple of months later. In an interview, Pine described the movie as " '80s heartfelt," adding that his character is the "ultimate party planner."

"We had a hell of a fun time making it," he said. "There was a lot of laughs."

Here's everything to know about the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Chris Pine as Edgin the Bard

Chris Pine in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Amy Sussman/Getty

Chris Pine plays the film's protagonist Edgin, a bard and the planner of the group. He's well known for playing James T. Kirk in the 2009 reboot of Star Trek and Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

In an interview with Variety, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein said that Pine was excited to play against his superhero image. "What we love about Chris is that he's hyper-aware of [his image] and wants to make himself look as bad as possible, almost to a fault," Daley said.

The Los Angeles-born actor studied English at the University of California, Berkeley, and has since gone into the family business — both of his parents, CHiPs' Robert Pine and A New Kind of Family's Gwynne Gilford, appeared in a number of 1970s and '80s TV series, while his maternal grandmother Anne Gwynne was one of the first Hollywood scream queens. Pine himself began his acting career with TV roles in ER and CSI: Miami, later moving into movies like Just My Luck, Blind Dating and Smokin' Aces.

From 2011 to 2013, Pine was in a relationship with South African model Dominique Piek; from 2018 to 2022 he dated British actress Annabelle Wallis.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga, a barbarian who is imprisoned with Edgin. Rodriguez began her acting career in 2000 with the sports drama Girlfight, for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for best debut performance and the Gotham Award for breakthrough actor. A year later, she played Letty Ortiz in The Fast and the Furious, and she reprised her role in a number of the Fast & Furious sequels.

Rodriguez also played Rain Ocampo in the Resident Evil franchise. She's appeared in the crime thriller S.W.A.T., the science fiction epic Avatar and the heist movie Widows. While she's best known for her movies, she played Ana Lucia Cortez on ABC's drama Lost and has lent her voice to a number of video games.

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin

Rege-Jean Page in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Regé-Jean Page plays a paladin named Xenk. The London-born actor spent his childhood in Harare, Zimbabwe, where his mother is from, and began his career back in the U.K. with roles in the BBC's Waterloo Road and Casualty@Holby City. He also had an uncredited role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1.

From 2018 to 2019, he played Leonard Knox in ABC's For the People, but he is perhaps best known for his role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in season 1 of Bridgerton.

Page is in a relationship with copywriter and soccer player Emily Brown. The pair were first linked in 2019 and made their first public appearance together in September 2021.

Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer

Justice Smith in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

California-born Justice Smith plays Simon, a sorcerer with legendary ancestry. Smith graduated from the Orange County School of the Arts in 2013 and began his acting career in 2014 in the Nickelodeon comedy The Thundermans. He made his movie debut in the adaptation of John Green's Paper Towns.

His first major role came in Netflix musical drama The Get Down, and he was also part of the ensemble cast of HBO Max's LGBTQ dramedy Generation in 2021. Smith's other films include Every Day, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and All the Bright Places.

Along with Dungeons & Dragons, Smith is set to appear in the upcoming horror movie I Saw the TV Glow alongside Brigette Lundy-Paine, Phoebe Bridgers and Danielle Deadwyler.

Smith, a Pokémon superfan, came out as queer in an Instagram post in 2020. He is in a relationship with fellow actor Nicholas L. Ashe.

Sophia Lillis as Doric the Druid

Sophia Lillis in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Daniel Knighton/Getty

Sophia Lillis plays Doric, a tiefling druid who is part of the resistance. While she made her movie debut in the film 37 in 2016, Lillis is perhaps best known for her role as Beverly Marsh in It and It Chapter Two.

She starred as Gretel in Gretel & Hansel and played the lead role in Netflix's I Am Not Okay with This in 2020. Lillis took on the titular character in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase in 2019 and is set to appear in The Adults and Asteroid City in 2023.

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue

Hugh Grant in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Jeff Spicer/Getty

Hugh Grant plays Forge Fitzwilliam, a rogue and former member of Edgin's crew. The London-born actor has had a varied career and became known for his roles as romantic leads in movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually.

More recently, Grant has taken roles in movies like the sci-fi film Cloud Atlas, the biopic Florence Foster Jenkins and the action movie The Gentlemen.

Grant is particularly private about his personal life; he was in a 13-year relationship with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley in the '90s. Though the couple split in 2000, they remain close — Grant even became godfather to Hurley's son Damian, born in 2002.

Grant has five children himself: a daughter, Tabitha, and son, Felix, with Tinglan Hong, and two daughters and a son, John, with Swedish producer Anna Eberstein. Grant and Eberstein married in 2018.

Daisy Head as Sofina, a Red Wizard of Thay

Daisy Head in Dungeons and Dragons

Paramount Pictures ; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Daisy Head plays Sofina, one of the Red Wizards of Thay. The English actress is the daughter of actor Anthony Head; her sister is actress Emily Head. Born in London, Head attended the Kingswood School and trained at the Dorothy Coleborn School of Dance, both in Bath, England.

She began her career appearing in the TV series Doc Martin and Holby City, and in 2016 she played Grace on the Freeform drama Guilt.

Head also played Kate Bottomley in the Hulu period drama Harlots and Genya Safin in Netflix's Shadow and Bone. She made her movie debut in 2010 with a role in The Last Seven with Danny Dyer, but Head is perhaps best known for her role as Arriane Alter in the 2016 romantic fantasy drama Fallen.