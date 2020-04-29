Everything you need to know about Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's fiancé

Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds have just become new parents to a baby boy. When Boris became PM in July 2019, after winning the Conservative Party leadership race, he moved into Downing Street with his then-girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, who became the country's "first girlfriend".

The couple is now engaged and celebrating the arrival of their new baby son, so who actually is Carrie Symonds? Here's everything you need to know about her.

Carrie's presence in Downing Street made Boris the first Prime Minister to reside there with a partner to whom he isn’t married (they’ve opted to stay in the flat above No.11, rather than the traditional, smaller No.10). They moved from Carrie’s two-bedroom flat in Camberwell, where they were recorded having that argument by neighbours. During the row, Carrie could reportedly be heard saying “get off me” and “get out of my flat”, before accusing him of ruining a sofa with red wine.

A few weeks later, with Boris duly elected PM, the 32-year-old made her first official outing as partner to the PM when she joined other officials waiting for Boris to arrive at Downing Street. She wore a red and pink Ghost dress (the Luella Dress, if you're interested), which promptly sold out. It was an early indication that the former PR worker is set to become a very influential female figure in British life.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Carrie's profile has been on a steady rise after her and Boris's relationship came to light in 2018, shortly after it was revealed Boris had separated from his wife, Marina Wheeler, mother to his four children.

She’s the daughter of The Independent newspaper’s co-founder Matthew Symonds and one of the newspaper’s lawyers, Josephine McAffee, and was brought up in London, where she attended the fee-paying Goldolphin and Latymer School (where the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Nigella Lawson were also educated, dontcha know).

Aged 20, Carrie testified against 'Black Cab Rapist' John Worboys. As a passenger in his taxi, she drunk a drink which had been spiked, and fell unconscious. She says she cannot remember what happened; she’s "99.9% sure" nothing did, but she "will never know.” In 2018, she campaigned to stop his release from prison.

What is Carrie Symonds' job?

After studying theatre studies and history of art at the University of Warwick, Carrie briefly considered becoming an actor, before turning to politics. Her first job was as a press officer for the Conservative Party. After a stint working as an advisor to now-Chancellor Sajid Javid and even on Boris’s campaign to become London Mayor, she become the youngest ever director of communications for the Conservative Party aged 29 – on a whopping £80,000 annual salary. Her time there, however, has since come under scrutiny, after she reportedly booked taxis for off-duty occasions on expenses.

Just before her relationship with Boris Johnson became public, Carrie left her role and joined Oceana, a conservation charity which seeks to combat plastic pollution in the oceans. Now, at the age of 31, she works as a senior advisor, supporting the Bloomberg Foundation’s Vibrant Oceans Initiative.

Carrie's Twitter feed is peppered with articles on the climate crisis and musings on, erm, puffins.

Saw a puffin for the first time last month. Was so excited. They are far smaller than I expected but you can’t miss them with their amazing rainbow bills. I also found out that a baby puffin is called a puffling ❤️. Just can’t understand why anyone would want to shoot them. Mad. pic.twitter.com/RwuzCkZu6z — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) July 28, 2019

When did Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds get engaged?

Boris and Carrie's engagement was announced at the end of February, along with the news that they were expecting their first child together. However, it's believed the actual engagement happened secretly at the end of last year.

Carrie shared the exciting news in a post on her private Instagram account, posting a photo of Boris giving her a kiss on the cheek, and writing wrote: "I wouldn't normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me... Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer.”

Carrie added in the post that she feels "incredibly blessed" to be getting married to Boris Johnson.

The couple's public statement about their engagement was limited, with a spokesperson telling The Guardian at the time that they were "very pleased" to make the announcement.

Congratulations to Carrie and Boris on the birth of their new son, and we look forward to hearing more details about their wedding in the future.

