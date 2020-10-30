Everything you know about so-called 'gophers' in Alberta is probably wrong

There's a surefire way to mildly annoy zoologist and University of Lethbridge professor Gail Michener, and it involves misrepresenting the Richardson's ground squirrel.

For starters, Michener — who has studied them for 40 years — said that the tiny, burrowing creatures really are squirrels, and not gophers.

Which means you have likely spent your whole life being wrong.

"I realize it's the vernacular name that's used in the area," Michener said on the Thursday edition of the Calgary Eyeopener.

"I think that [it] really goes back to the early settlers of the late 1800s and the early 1900s coming from western Europe, where the only sort of squirrels are the ones that live in trees and have big bushy tails."

And that's not the only factoid Michener has to share about the commonly — and perhaps, unfairly — dismissed rodent.

On Oct. 29, she gets to set the record straight: Michener is hosting a virtual talk called Love Them, Despise Them, Study Them: Perspectives on an iconic prairie animal.

Being a squirrel is more than having a tail

According to Michener, there are actually only two species of squirrel that live in trees in Alberta, while 11 species live on the ground.

And if they are tiny, they are called chipmunks; if they are medium-sized, they are ground squirrels. Any bigger than that, and it's a marmot.

These squirrels that live on the ground are often mistaken for, well, not-squirrels, because they are without a big, bushy tail.

But there is more to being a squirrel than having a tail, Michener said — and furthermore, a tail is simply unnecessary for a squirrel that lives on the ground and not in trees, scampering from branch to branch.

However, those early western European settlers probably associated the Richardson's ground squirrel with other burrowing animals, and deemed it a gopher.

"[The settlers] come out to the prairies, a whole novel environment, and they have these animals living on the ground. And so … they borrowed the word 'gopher,'" Michener said.

"But 'gopher' actually has a multiplicity of uses. There are gopher tortoises, gopher snakes, pocket gophers … the thing that's in common for all of these is, it refers to organisms that live in tunnels in the ground. So, it seems to have its root word in something that means honeycombing the soil, by digging burrows."

Sir John Richardson

So if they're actually called Richardson's ground squirrels, where did the name come from?

It turns out they were actually named after Sir John Richardson, an Arctic explorer and British naval officer — which is pretty distinguished for a rodent.

He discovered them while on expeditions with the British Navy when sea ice blocked central parts of the Northwest Passage in winter.

"While they were waiting in the springtime for the rivers to thaw out so they could go up them, Richardson collected various specimens, sent them back to Britain, and they were named by scientists at the British Museum," Michener said.

In spite of their dapper namesake, they are considered pests by some, and often blamed for tunnelling through pastures and destroying crops.

