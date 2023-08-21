Everything we know about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce (Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears fans were left shocked on Wednesday (August 16) when the popstar’s husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce.

The two met back in 2016, when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears’ song Slumber Party and began dating five months later.

The personal trainer, 29, appeared to be Spears’ strength and stay throughout her bitter conservatorship battle, which ended in November 2021.

After popping the question in September 2021, the couple wed in an intimate backyard ceremony the following June with Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Madonna in attendance.

Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday (August 16) (AP)

However, their fairytale wasn’t meant to be – and a mere 14 months later the pair have called it quits like so many other celebrity couples this summer.

Since news broke, reports have been circulating about their marital demise with claims of alleged infidelity and alleged attempts to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Spears and Asghari’s divorce:

Back in March, reports first emerged that Spears and Asghari were having “marital troubles” when the two were pictured without their wedding rings. However, the speculation was quickly refuted when Asghari’s rep explained the actor had taken off his wedding band while filming a movie.

However, five months later, news then broke that the pair were headed for divorce with TMZ claiming that Asghari recently confronted the 41-year-old about reports she had cheated on him.

While the outlet was unable to confirm if the speculation had “any basis in fact”, they claimed that the allegations allegedly sparked a “huge fight” between the couple.

Following the alleged heated exchange, Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, which multiple outlets confirmed at the time.

In the document, the 29-year-old listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Asghari then confirmed the reports in an emotional Instagram post, in which he acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that the media be “kind and thoughtful” in the wake of filing for divorce.

Story continues

While their separation may come as a surprise to some, sources told People on Wednesday that things had “been very toxic between them for a long time”.

One source close to Spears claimed: “Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It’s sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney.”

Elsewhere, another insider close to the pop superstar maintained that the Circus hitmaker was faithful to Asghari throughout their relationship in response to earlier infidelity claims.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the source said: “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat.

“The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

Despite the allegations, TMZ claimed that the couple had been experiencing “deep trouble” for months, and also reported that the personal trainer had not been staying at their home amid frequent “blowout fights”.

Before walking down the aisle in June 2022, it’s believed that Spears had Asghari sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that was “in her favour” and “protected” any money she made prior to their wedding.

According to Page Six, she tasked attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped free her from her 13-year conservatorship, with working out the terms of the agreement.

However, Asghari was forced to defend himself after reports claimed he was looking for Spears to pay him “more than what their prenup provides” in return for keeping her secrets following their split.

His rep Brandon Cohen told the Hollywood Reporter: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

While Asghari may “always support” Spears, her mother Lynne Spears is reportedly “furious” with him for “abandoning her”.

DailyMail.com reported that the 68-year-old is “begging” her eldest daughter to leave her $11.8 million Thousand Oaks home and return to her native Kentwood, Louisiana, to live with her so she can “heal and regroup”.

Whether she takes her mother up on the offer is yet to be seen, but she is receiving support from other family members, including sister Jamie Lynne Spears – although it might not be the most public of displays.

According to Page Six, the Zoe 101 star showed her subtle support for her older sister by liking an Instagram post about her split from Asghari.

The post in question was shared by People and featured an old photo of Spears and Asghari on a red carpet along with a caption that read: “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage: sources.”

After their divorce was confirmed, it was reported that Spears had hired high-powered divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, as well as former federal prosecutor Rosengart.

Wasser, who has represented the likes of Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and Joe Manganiello in the past, was previously hired by Spears during her 2008 custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

After news broke of their split, Spears decided not to immediately comment on the split, instead choosing to tell her fans she was “buying a horse soon” in an Instagram post.

However days on, the Three hitmaker told her fans that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” but would remain strong in the face of adversity after Asghari filed for divorce.

On Saturday (August 19) , she addressed the separation for the first time in a lengthy Instagram post which was attached to a video of her performing a dance.

The Standard has contacted their representatives for comment.