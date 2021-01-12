'Bridgerton' Creator Reveals How Many Seasons He'd Like The Show To Run For And We're Game

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

*Warning: This article contains Bridgerton Season 1 spoilers*

Bridgerton might be the only show that’s ever had us dreaming of puff sleeve gowns, peach-hued ribbons, pearl earrings and, even towering powdered wigs.

Since its release on Netflix on Christmas Day, not a day has gone by when we haven’t heard the word ‘Bridgerton’ uttered from the lips of colleagues and friends, collectively enamoured with the show’s stunning set locations and costumes.

At the beginning of January, Netflix stated that in the show’s first four weeks it projects it will ‘court’ more than 63 million households, making it the fifth biggest original series launched to date.

A quick recap: Season 1 is based on the novel The Duke and I by author Julia Quinn and the first show from Shonda Rhimes’s (aka the mastermind producer behind Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) partnership with Netflix.

In its first four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix's fifth biggest original series launched to date. pic.twitter.com/Zs7N3NBh9i — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 4, 2021

Those who watched all eight episodes of the show in one sitting (just us?) will have seen debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) navigate ‘The Season’ in Regency London, rubbing shoulders with the upper crust of high society to nab a marriage proposal from a handsome and wealthy suitor. Daphne soon meets the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) – cue many a longing look and heart-raising lustful touch. Oh, and let’s not forget Lady Whistledown – a Regency version of Gossip Girl – who sets the rumour mill alight with her Society Papers, causing drama across the social scene.

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

At the end of season 1, we finally see what happens to Daphne and the Duke’s budding relationship, Daphne’s older brother Anthony Bridgerton’s relationship implode with opera singer Siena Rosso and Lady Featherington’s true identity revealed.

If you’re now suffering a void in your daily schedule having watched all of Bridgerton season 1, all is not lost as there are rumours that a second season is on the horizon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 2:

Is Bridgerton Season 2 confirmed?

From the sounds of it, it’s very likely.

While a Netflix spokesperson recently told RadioTimes.com that a follow up season had not yet been confirmed, the news outlet did report that a production listing for a second series was spotted on Production Weekly in February 2020, with scheduling reportedly to begin last summer on location in Uxbridge and run until May 2021. Unfortunately, the pandemic is believed to have put a spanner in the works on that on, with What’s On Netflix reporting that filming has now been pushed back to March 2021.

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

If that wasn’t enough to get you donning your pearls in anticipation for season two, creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen recently told Cosmopolitan that he would ‘love’ to make a follow-up season.

'Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now,' he told the outlet. And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books. So in success I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course.'

Van Dusen then told Collider that he'd love to see the project develop into eight seasons.

'I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon,' he said. 'But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.'

When questioned if eight seasons would be his dream, he noted: 'I would love that. In success, I would love that.'

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dynevor also suggested a second series could be on the cards, telling Harper’s Bazaar: ‘If we’re sticking to the books, it’s sort of Anthony’s turn now. There’s no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love’s always shifting and changing. So who knows? I’d like to see what happens next. And also, I’d like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony’s love life since he was so involved in hers.’

Meanwhile, Page hinted that we might see more of his character's relationship with Daphne, commenting to tvguide.com: ‘They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.’

The cast of the hit Netflix show filmed the series between August and November 2019, long before the words ‘Covid-19’ and ‘pandemic’ entered our vernacular. It was released over Christmas 2020 so if Season 2 were to follow its first season’s production schedule, we have a feeling we won’t be seeing a second season until Christmas 2022.

What is the Bridgerton Season 2 plot?

It's worth remembering that the first season took inspiration from Quinn's first book, The Duke and I, which focusses on the relationship between Simon Basset (otherwise known as the Duke of Hastings) and Daphne Bridgerton.

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) becomes the focus of the narrative, in addition to his romance with a woman named Edwina and meddling ways of Lady Whistledown and her Society Papers.

Golda Rosheuvel, the actress who plays Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series, gave her two cents on what she'd like to see from season two after her character believed she'd found out the true identity of Lady Whistledown at the end of the first season.

'If Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, "Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?" I would say, "The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is",' the star told Insider in January.

'I think it’s the intrigue of meeting her match. I think she’s intrigued by this woman who has the audacity to tread on the Queen’s toes, basically. 'I think there’s a lot of joy in that for Queen Charlotte because she loves a little bit of gossip.'

Will the Bridgerton Season 2 cast be the same as Season 1?

Your guess is as good as ours but we can’t imagine a Bridgerton without the likes of Page, Dynevor and Bailey.

If our predictions about a second season based on Quinn’s follow-up novel are correct, then we expect to see Anthony step into the spotlight, as well as new faces for the casting of Edwina and her sister Kate Sheffield.

Photo credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

If we’re honest, we’d love to see more of actress Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) thanks to her quick witted reactions. The actress also recently delivered the perfect response to anyone criticising the show for its casting of Black actors in a period drama set in 1813.

'Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse?’ she asked rhetorically on Twitter on January 5. 'You can’t downvote us being Netflix['s] fifth biggest original release ever.'

You know the way some people were like ‘Diversity in period drama doesn’t work’....63 million households thought it did tho so 💀 https://t.co/mQ2rXysacN — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 5, 2021

Is there a Bridgerton Season 2 trailer?

No and unfortunately you shouldn’t expect one for quite some time if the second season does come to fruition.

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

If we were to believe the reports, we expect to see season two of the series to arrive on our screens some time in 2022.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information comes in.

