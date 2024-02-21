Everything to Know About “Borderlands”

Lionsgate is turning the hit video game into a live-action film

Borderlands is coming to life on the big screen.

Lionsgate first announced its plans to turn the hit video game into a live-action film in 2015, and now fans are finally getting the first sneak peek.

In February 2024, Lionsgate released the first images of the beloved characters in costume before sharing the action-packed trailer.

The film is based on the video game of the same name, which takes place on an abandoned planet called Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic.

Lionsgate’s adaptation includes an all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett as the infamous bounty hunter Lilith, alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more.

From the cast to the release date, here’s everything to know about the new movie.

Who is in the cast of Borderlands?

The film includes an all-star cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Blanchett leads the cast as “infamous bounty hunter” Lilith, while Ramírez plays Atlas, the “universe’s most powerful S.O.B.,” per an official release from Lionsgate. Rounding out the cast as Lilith’s “ragtag team of misfits,” includes Hart as Roland, “a seasoned mercenary on a mission;” Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, “a feral pre-teen demolitionist;” Munteanu as Krieg, “Tina’s musclebound protector;” Curtis as Tannis, “the oddball scientist who’s seen it all;” and Black as Claptrap, “a wiseass robot.”

What is Borderlands about?

The film follows Lilith as she travels to her home of Pandora to find the daughter of Atlas. Along the way, she forms an allegiance with a group of misfits, to “battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets,” per the official synopsis from Lionsgate. It concludes: “The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

Who is directing Borderlands?

The film is being directed by Eli Roth, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Crombie. Roth is best known for his work in the horror genre, including Cabin Fever, Hostel and recently, Thanksgiving.

Is there a Borderlands trailer?

The film’s first trailer was released on Feb. 21, showing the cast in action as they prepare to undertake a significant heist, fighting their way through a number of odd landscapes and villains along the way.

When will Borderlands be released?

Borderlands will be released in theaters on Aug. 9, 2024.



